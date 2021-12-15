See what Lary gave Bil in the laundry

In the last night, Arcrebiano received a little treat from Lary Bottino during the washing of dirty clothes in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), which made fans of the rural reality show the hypothesis that the ex-peoa had passed on outside information.

Earlier, Lary denied that he would have given the finalist a role, but rather a lucky charm and today, Adriane Galisteu, the show’s host, asked ex-“BBB 21” (TV Globo) to show what he really gained from the ex- pawn.

“Nobody can stand it, it’s a lot of curiosity, we want to see it,” said Galisteu, asking the capixaba to fetch the gift, which was in his room. “Now even we want to know,” said Dynho Alves. Arcrebiano, then, showed what he had won and explained:

It’s a necklace. Bil Araújo

“She said it was a lucky charm,” commented the presenter, who then explained the rules for ex-pawns contacting the inmates.

According to the rules of the program, the eliminated cannot pass information to the pawns who are still in the game, right? But there weren’t any rules about objects, so this time, we’ll let you keep your necklace, Bil, okay? But, from now on, to avoid any misunderstanding, it is also prohibited for those who are eliminated to pass any type of object to those who are confined. Adriane Galisteu

Check out the necklace Arcrebiano won:

