See what Lary gave Bil in the laundry

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 48 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on See what Lary gave Bil in the laundry 0 Views

In the last night, Arcrebiano received a little treat from Lary Bottino during the washing of dirty clothes in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), which made fans of the rural reality show the hypothesis that the ex-peoa had passed on outside information.

Earlier, Lary denied that he would have given the finalist a role, but rather a lucky charm and today, Adriane Galisteu, the show’s host, asked ex-“BBB 21” (TV Globo) to show what he really gained from the ex- pawn.

“Nobody can stand it, it’s a lot of curiosity, we want to see it,” said Galisteu, asking the capixaba to fetch the gift, which was in his room. “Now even we want to know,” said Dynho Alves. Arcrebiano, then, showed what he had won and explained:

It’s a necklace. Bil Araújo

“She said it was a lucky charm,” commented the presenter, who then explained the rules for ex-pawns contacting the inmates.

According to the rules of the program, the eliminated cannot pass information to the pawns who are still in the game, right? But there weren’t any rules about objects, so this time, we’ll let you keep your necklace, Bil, okay? But, from now on, to avoid any misunderstanding, it is also prohibited for those who are eliminated to pass any type of object to those who are confined. Adriane Galisteu

Check out the necklace Arcrebiano won:

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

A Fazenda 2021: MC Gui and Aline Mineiro are eliminated in the semifinal - Reproduction/PlayPlus

1 / 15

Aline and MC Gui left together

A Fazenda 2021: MC Gui and Aline Mineiro are eliminated in the semifinal

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave the headquarters, asking to leave - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 15

Medrado: 1st withdrawal

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave

Play/Playplus

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 15

Liziane: 1st eliminated

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 15

Nego do Borel: 1st expelled

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

5 / 15

Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

6 / 15

Erika Schneider: 3rd out

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

7 / 15

Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 15

Lary Bottino: 5th out

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 15

Tati: 6th out

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh edition of the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 15

Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

11 / 15

Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla in the ninth farm - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 15

Valentina: 9th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

13 / 15

Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm - Reproduction/Playplus

14 / 15

Dayane Mello: 11th out

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the 12th elimination - Play/PlayPlus

15 / 15

Mileide Mihaile: 12th out

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the 12th elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Who do you want to stand between Dynho, Rico, Solange and Sthe?

poll closed

Total of 36241 votes

60.97%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

21.46%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

10.34%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

7.24%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 36241 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Andréa Beltrão talks about sexuality: ‘I would have sex with a woman in a good way’ – 12/14/2021

Interpreter for Rebeca in “Um Lugar ao Sol” (TV Globo), Andréa Beltrão is making waves …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved