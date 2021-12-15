Seguros Unimed is Pró-Ética, the first insurance company in Brazil to have the seal

by compass

Seguros Unimed, insurance company and the financial arm of the Unimed System, is the first insurance company in Brazil to win the Pro-Ethics seal, an initiative of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) which endorses companies for their good practices, transparency and combating fraud and corruption. In the Unimed System, two other cooperatives were recognized with the seal: Unimed-BH and the Federation of Unimeds of the State of São Paulo.

Granted every two years, the seal is awarded after a period of extensive auditing carried out by the GCU’s Secretariat for Transparency and Prevention of Corruption (STPC). By obtaining the Pró-Ética, Seguros Unimed stands out in the insurance market and becomes part of a group made up of companies from different sectors of the national economy, known to be committed to parameters based on the Anti-Corruption Law.

“The achievement of Pró-Ética consolidated a management model that had been implemented at the Insurer since 2015. This achievement is the result of the commitment of all employees, officers and directors of the company, who understood, incorporated and replicated the governance practices required by the public authorities and increasingly valued by the market and consumers”, says Helton Freitas, president of Seguros Unimed.

With six million clients in its portfolio, the company is a private insurance company, born from one of the most traditional, pioneering and reliable medical work cooperatives in Brazil, the Unimed System. Therefore, it brings in its essence cooperative practices that are precursors of ESG.

“We are even more honored to receive the seal with Unimed-BH and the Federation of Unimeds of the State of São Paulo, which emphasizes the principles of our business model”, declares the president of the Insurer.

“Our Integrity Program was created to engage our entire team in building an increasingly trustworthy business environment and relationships, and has demonstrated how ethics and integrity are important guidelines for corporate sustainability. Undoubtedly, Pró-Ética is an important differential that the Insurer now has in the market, making the company even more competitive”, says Fabiano Catran, Executive Director responsible for the Governance, Legal and Institutional Relations departments at the Company.

The seal is an important item for the company, which has 14% of its sales made up of bids.

Security and transparency

Seguros Unimed is also part of the Brazil Network of the Global Compact, an initiative of the United Nations (UN) that mobilizes the business community in the adoption and promotion of its business practices. The movement is based on ten universally accepted principles in the areas of Human Rights, Labour, Environment and Anti-Corruption. In addition, joined the Business Pact for Integrity and Against Corruption of the Ethos Institute, which aims to unite companies with the objective of promoting a more honest and ethical market, in addition to eradicating bribery and corruption.

The initiatives are in line with its sustainable future strategy, with clear objectives to expand its generation of value to society, through actions focused on promoting health, financial protection, diversity, socio-environmental responsibility, governance, ethics and integrity, encouraging culture, among others.

The company also reaffirms its commitment to international standards of quality, governance and management, by maintaining the gold level of ISO 31000 and the recertification of ISO 9001. The last audit process, carried out in 2021, highlighted the performance of the crisis management committee in the covid-19 pandemic, the maturity of the risk management process and advances in the culture of information security, in addition to the company’s robust operational continuity plan, heavily tested at the beginning of the health crisis with the rapid adaptation to a new model (home office) to more than 1.4 thousand employees.

