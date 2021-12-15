Senate approves nomination of Antonio Anastasia as minister of TCU | Politics

The Senate approved this Tuesday (14) by 52 votes the nomination of senator Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG) for the post of minister of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). The name has yet to be approved by the Chamber.

If sworn in, Anastasia will fill the vacancy of minister Raimundo Carreiro, who is leaving the court to assume the post of ambassador of Brazil to Portugal. Voting in the plenary was carried out with paper ballots, and 78 senators voted.

Three congressmen disputed the position, which is for life: Antônio Anastasia (PSD-MG), Kátia Abreu (PP-TO) and Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE). The mandate of the three senators ends next year.

Antonio Anastasia: 52 votes

Kátia Abreu: 19 votes

Heifer Rabbit: 7 votes

In the morning, the Senate Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) voted in favor of the three nominations, understanding that all candidates have the necessary requirements to occupy the position. See below:

Commission approves nomination of three senators for vacancy in TCU

TCU has, among its attributions, reviewing accounts rendered annually by the President of the Republic and overseeing the application of funds transferred by the Union.

The court is made up of nine ministers. Six are chosen by the National Congress and three by the President of the Republic. In all cases, the nomination is submitted to the Senate for approval.

Of the six court ministers appointed by Congress in the last 17 years, only two had unanimous nominations and no need for dispute: Raimundo Carreiro and Vital do Rêgo. Another four had to compete for the vacancy with other names – Augusto Nardes, Ana Arraes, Aroldo Cedraz and Bruno Dantas.

The Constitution establishes that, in order to fill the vacancy, it is necessary to be over 35 and under 65, moral integrity and unblemished reputation, as well as notorious legal, accounting, economic, financial or public administration knowledge.

It also requires more than ten years of exercise of function or effective professional activity that requires such knowledge.

Born in Belo Horizonte (MG), Anastasia holds a master’s degree in Administrative Law from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), where he taught until 2006.

During Fernando Henrique Cardoso’s administration as President of the Republic, between 1995 and 1999, Antonio Anastasia was number two in the Ministry of Labor. In 1999, he occupied the Executive Secretariat of the Ministry of Justice.

Back in Minas, in 2002, he formulated the government plan of the then candidate for the state government Aécio Neves. In 2003, he became the secretary of Planning and Management and Social Defense, already in the Aécio administration.

In Aécio’s race for reelection, Anastasia ran as a candidate for vice governor. In 2010, when Aécio Neves left office to run for the Senate, Anastasia started to run the state.