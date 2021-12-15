Senate chooses Antonio Anastasia to occupy seat at TCU

Senator Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG) was chosen by the plenary of the Federal Senate, this Tuesday (14), with 52 votes, to occupy a seat at the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

Kátia Abreu (PP-TO) and Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), government leader, also competed, receiving 19 and 7 votes respectively.

His indication was defended by the Legislative Decree Bill (PDL) 1.118/2021, with text by senator Nelsinho Trad (PSD-MS) and report by Cid Gomes (PDT-CE).

TCU is responsible for the accounting, financial, budgetary, operational and patrimonial inspection of the Union and of direct and indirect administration entities, according to the Federal Constitution.

The body assists the National Congress, according to article 71 of the Constitution, to “appraise the accounts rendered annually by the President of the Republic, by means of a prior opinion that must be prepared within sixty days of receipt.”

The vacancy was opened after the departure of Raimundo Carreiro, who will take over the Embassy of Brazil in Lisbon. A hearing was held at the Senate’s Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE), this Tuesday, with the three competitors.

The meeting that was part of the “concentrated effort” announced by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), for the holding of hearings by authorities appointed for public office.

The indication in the TCU is tripartite. In addition to the Senate, seats alternate between the Chamber of Deputies and the acting president. The vacancy arouses interest for being lifelong.