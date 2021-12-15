Sergio Agüero announces retirement from football due to heart disease

The forward of Barcelona and the Argentine national team Sergio “Kun” Agüero announced, this Wednesday (15), his retirement from the pitch. “I decided to stop playing football professionally, my health comes first”, he declared emotionally.

The decision was made on medical advice after evaluating the 33-year-old player, who had a cardiac arrhythmia during a game months ago.

“It’s a very difficult time, it’s the worst decision I’ve made in my life. It’s a health problem, it’s the best decision for me,” said Agüero.

The player explained that he made the decision about 10 days ago. “I took it to preserve my health. That’s what the doctors told me, that it would be better to stop playing,” he said.

At the end of October, shortly after arriving at the Catalan club, the former Atletico Madrid and Manchester City striker needed medical care on the field during a La Liga match against Alavés. Agüero felt chest pains and dizziness, and was eventually replaced.

At the time, the Argentine underwent cardiac examinations in a hospital and was announced that he would be away for at least three months for medical treatment.

He had a short spell at Barcelona. After having calf problems at the start of the season, Agüero played just five games – including “El Clásico” against Real Madrid, in which he scored his only goal for the club.

“I am very proud of my career, it was a dream that came true. I just wanted to be a professional player and I never thought I would play in Europe”, said the Argentine during the press conference.

scorer career

Sergio Leonel Agüero Del Castillo was born in Buenos Aires, on June 2, 1988, the result of a pregnancy with complications. As a child, just over 2 years old, he received from the family neighbor the nickname he would carry for the rest of his life: “Kun”. The term comes from a Japanese animation Sergio liked, “The Adventures of Cacá”, which has “Kum Kum” in the original name.

Son of Adriana Agüero and young soccer player Leonel de Castillo, Sergio began his career at age 10, in the youth category at Club Atlético Independiente, in the city of Avellaneda, in the province of Buenos Aires.

In 2003, at just 15 years of age, Agüero made his debut for Independiente’s professional club as the youngest player to compete in the Argentine national championship.

A year and a half later, in 2005, he made his debut for Argentina under-20, despite being only 17 years old. That year, he participated in the victorious campaign of the U-20 World Cup in Holland, suffering a penalty in the final against Nigeria – beaten by Lionel Messi – who decided the match.

A year later, he made his debut for Argentina’s professional team, in a friendly against Brazil. His career in Europe also began in 2006, with a record €23m transfer to Atlético Madrid.

Agüero played for the colchoneros between 2006 and 2011. He participated in the 2009/10 Uefa Europa League title campaign, the club’s first continental trophy in 48 years. In his 234 games for Atlético, he scored 101 goals.

On July 27, 2011, Kun Agüero signed for the club where he would stand out most in his career. On the 15th of the same year, he made his debut for Manchester City, in a match against Swansea. The striker played just over 30 minutes and managed to score a goal and give an assist.

In 2012, it was Agüero who scored a miraculous goal 49 minutes into the second half and secured the Premier League title for citizens – the first since 1968. During his time at the club, he would still win the English national championship four more times.

At the end of his last season for City, in 2020/21, Sergio Agüero had 389 games played, 260 goals scored and 15 titles. He is the top scorer in club history, the foreign player to score the most goals and hat-tricks in Premier League history, and the player with the most goals for a single club in the league.

In May 2021, he was announced as a reinforcement for Barcelona signing a two-year contract. After a calf injury, he played only five matches and scored a goal defending the colors blue and maroon. At age 33, in December 2021, he announced his retirement due to heart problems.

