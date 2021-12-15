Sergio Mallandro does facial harmonization: ‘I’m brand new’

João Mello – Special for Uai

Before and after facial harmonization Sérgio Mallandro – (credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

And the team of ‘harmonized’ increased. At the age of 65, Sérgio Mallandro is another one who has surrendered to facial harmonization. On social media, the comedian showed the ‘before and after’ of the procedure and joked with his followers.

“Hah! It’s Mallandro’s little harmonization. I’m young, I’m all Nicolas Cagezinho”, Mallandro wrote. In the post, he marked the clinic and the professionals responsible for the aesthetic procedure.

In the comments, public opinions were divided. Many followers praised and found the result satisfactory, unlike others. “Congratulations. You were super natural. They are to be congratulated on the work”, wrote a follower. “He looked like a brick!”, said another, more critical Internet user. “It got worse!”, joked one more. Check out: