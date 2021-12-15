Sergio Mallandro does facial harmonization: ‘I’m brand new’

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Sergio Mallandro does facial harmonization: ‘I’m brand new’ 7 Views

João Mello – Special for Uai

posted on 12/14/2021 4:02 PM

Before and after facial harmonization Sérgio Mallandro - (credit: Reproduction/Instagram)


Before and after facial harmonization Sérgio Mallandro – (credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

And the team of ‘harmonized’ increased. At the age of 65, Sérgio Mallandro is another one who has surrendered to facial harmonization. On social media, the comedian showed the ‘before and after’ of the procedure and joked with his followers.

“Hah! It’s Mallandro’s little harmonization. I’m young, I’m all Nicolas Cagezinho”, Mallandro wrote. In the post, he marked the clinic and the professionals responsible for the aesthetic procedure.

In the comments, public opinions were divided. Many followers praised and found the result satisfactory, unlike others. “Congratulations. You were super natural. They are to be congratulated on the work”, wrote a follower. “He looked like a brick!”, said another, more critical Internet user. “It got worse!”, joked one more. Check out:

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

R7 vote Farm 2021 vote now: how to choose the finalists

Solange, Dynho, Rico and Sthe are competing in the last field of the season, which …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved