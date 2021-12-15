Serra goes on alert for a flu outbreak, asks residents to get vaccinated and reinforces care at the Upas

The Serra Health Department alerted to a possible outbreak of the flu virus in the city’s neighborhoods after noting a considerable increase in the number of visits to patients with flu syndrome, both in Emergency Care Units (UPAs) and in emergency rooms. private help. The information that was already circulating on social networks was confirmed by the Municipality to Jornal Tempo Novo on Tuesday afternoon (14).

According to the Municipality of Serra, the fact was immediately communicated to the Center for Strategic Information and Responses in Health Surveillance (Cievs/Serra), which obtained, via the Central Public Health Laboratory of Espírito Santo (Lacen/ES), the verification of the increase of positive results for Influenza A, through swab tests (long swab).

The situation worries the Municipality, since in other Brazilian states, such as Rio de Janeiro, an influenza epidemic has been confirmed. In Salvador, the Health Department stated that an outbreak is happening and asked for reinforcement of the population in the use of masks also against Influenza.

In a note sent, Saúde da Serra highlighted that the municipality has a low rate of immunization against the flu virus, which is 90%, as recommended by the Ministry of Health. Today, the vaccination coverage of Influenza in the municipality is 71 % for target groups that are: elderly, pregnant women, breastfeeding women, children, teachers and health workers.

The Municipality also informed that, in order to strengthen the shifts, on December 4, it authorized the hiring of more doctors for the three Emergency Care Units (UPAs) – Carapina, Castelândia and Serra Sede. “At the same time, aiming to expand the supply of health care to families in the mountains, the Serra City Hall reinforced its list of doctors, with the hiring of 36 new professionals, including general practitioners, gynecologists and pediatricians”, says the text of the note.

Also according to the Serra City Hall, other emergency measures are being adopted, such as: immediate immunization of health professionals who have not yet been vaccinated in 2021; alert medical professionals and nursing teams when requesting nasal swabs; request research for coronaviruses and respiratory viruses; in case of an increase in professionals with flu-like illness, notify Cievs/Serra immediately.

The Municipality has not yet informed how many cases of flu have been confirmed this year in Serra.

flu virus

According to specialists, the flu virus (Influenza) spreads easily and is responsible for high rates of hospitalization. Elderly people, children, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, or immunodeficiency are more vulnerable to the virus.

If not treated in time, the flu can cause serious complications and lead to death, especially in high-risk groups, such as people over 60, children under five, pregnant women and the chronically ill.