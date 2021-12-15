Services sector drops 1.2% in October, second month in a row

You services fell for the second month in a row, down 1.2% in October, released the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) this Tuesday (14).

The result was well below market expectations, which expected an increase of 0.1%, which shows a weak start to activity in the last quarter of the year.

In the annual comparison, the volume of services increased by 7.5%, the eighth consecutive positive rate. Analysts had expected 9.5% advance at this angle.

In the last two months, the sector accumulates consecutive negative rate, accumulating a retraction of 1.9%. In the year, it accumulates an increase of 11% and, in 12 months, of 8.2%.

Despite the negative result of October, the sector still does not eliminate the gain of 6.2% observed in the period from April to August, highlights the IBGE.

the sector is still 2.1% above the pre-pandemic level, recorded in February last year, but 9.3% below the record achieved in November 2014.

“In August, the sector was 4.1% above the level of February 2020, rising to 3.3% in September and 2.1% now in October”, highlights Rodrigo Lobo, research manager, in a note.

Four of the five activities investigated withdrew in the month of October, with emphasis on information and communication services (-1.6%), which had the second consecutive negative rate, accumulating retraction of 2.5%, says the survey.

the segment of telecommunications was the biggest negative highlight, influenced by the readjustment in fixed telephony rates, which advanced 7.33% this month, explains Lobo.

Another negative highlight in the month was the group “other services“, whose volume dropped 6.7% from one month to another, the second fall in a row, accumulating a loss of 12.7% in that period.

“This is a very heterogeneous activity and this month it was mainly impacted by the lower revenue of companies operating in the post-harvest, processing agricultural products, and also by the drop in securities brokerages”, says Lobo.

You services provided to families, on the other hand, grew 2.7% from September to October, the seventh consecutive positive result, accumulating a 57.3% increase.

The expert explains that this sector suffered the most during the pandemic, as it depends heavily on the movement of people on the streets, and is now driven by the advance of vaccination against Covid-19.

That’s how it goes, Lobo points out, it’s the group that is furthest from the pre-pandemic level, with 13.6% below the level of February 2020.

In the annual comparison, services provided to families have already advanced 7.5%, but shows a slowdown in the pace of growth, emphasizes Lobo.

fourth quarter weak

The lower-than-expected result of the services sector, which represents 70% of the Brazilian GDP, joins the weak performance of the trade and industrial sectors in October.

Data from the main sectors of the economy are important indicators that activity continued with the brakes on at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

It is noteworthy that, in the third quarter, the Brazilian economy entered a technical recession, recording a contraction for the second time in a row, with losses in agriculture and exports overshadowing gains in services, in a scenario of high inflation and rising interest rates in the country and despite the advances in vaccination against Covid-19.

Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product dropped 0.1% between July and September.