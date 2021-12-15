SES classifies as epidemic increase in flu cases in the Metropolitan Region | Rio de Janeiro



Influenza control center at the Manoel Guilherme da Silveira Filho polyclinic, in Bangu, in the West ZoneReginaldo Pimenta / O Dia Agency

Published 12/14/2021 20:33

Rio – The State Department of Health (SES) reported earlier this Tuesday night (14) that, given the demonstrations regarding the increase in cases of flu in recent weeks, the Metropolitan Region of Rio is facing an epidemic of the influenza A (H3N2) virus – which is when there is a collective manifestation of a disease that spreads quickly, by direct or indirect contagion, until it reaches a large number of people in a given territory and which extinguishes after a period of time. So far, there is no information on the increase in cases of the disease in the interior of the state.

In the statement, the SES clarified that, in the case of influenza, because the flu syndrome is not a mandatory notification disease, declaring an epidemic is the responsibility of the local manager. In this way, the folder only ratifies, evaluating the data.

Influenza is prevalent in the state of Rio

The State Department of Health (SES) has already installed service tents against the flu in five 24-hour UPAs: Marshal Hermes, Tijuca, Botafogo, Jacarepaguá and Penha. The initiative is part of the contingency plan for the flu epidemic in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, which also includes the reinforcement of medical teams within the state network. The tents are open every day from 7am to 7pm. Just last Friday (10), the UPAs and the new units carried out 2,102 consultations against the flu. The initial schedule provides for the mobilization to remain throughout the month of December, but may change in case of improvement or worsening of the disease outbreak.

According to Fiocruz’s InfoGripe Bulletin, unlike other states — where cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome are mostly positive for Covid-19 —, the Influenza virus is predominant in Rio de Janeiro. The setting is the same for children and adults.