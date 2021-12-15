Shantal Speaks Out on Having Suffered Obstetric Violence: ‘Hard Story’ | Column Fabia Oliveira

The digital influencer, Shantal Verdelho, returned to social media, this Tuesday (14), after a short period of absence due to the repercussion of a leaked audio in which she reports details of obstetric violence suffered during the birth of her second daughter, Doménica . She gave birth in a maternity hospital in São Paulo, with normal delivery, performed by one of the most renowned obstetricians in the city of São Paulo, Dr Renato Kalil.

Shantal finally commented on the case and called it ‘very heavy’. “I confess I’m not doing very well, but this story got to me, I think it’s a very heavy story. Here is my work environment, whether I like it or not… What I wanted was to come back here pretending nothing happened, entertain you, exchange our ideas, but I think it would be weird for me to arrive here and not say anything, it wouldn’t be cool,” he said.

The influencer asked for public understanding and said she doesn’t want to touch on this issue from now on. “I would like to ask you to understand, it is a subject that constrains me, it is an intimate subject, which was supposed to be intimate, which was not supposed to leave my family and my closest friends. And that involves my daughter and her little face in all the news, a 3 month old baby girl. (…) From now on, the subject will be different”, he concluded.

The controversial audio

On Friday (10), an audio and some videos circulated on the internet. In this material, Shantal speaks and shows supposed scenes of obstetric violence during childbirth.

In the records, made with a Go Pro by the influencer’s husband, Matheus Verdelho, the gynecologist and obstetrician Renato Kalil appears swearing while asking the pregnant woman to push.

“I’m doing. I’m most interested in that”, she replied, right away. Shantal also said that the labor lasted approximately 48 hours and was not humanized, as was his will.

The influencer also found that the doctor opened his intimacy to other people. “I found out he talked about my vagina to other people. Like: ‘It got rolled up, if you don’t have an episotomy, you’ll be the same’”.

She also accuses the professional of having revealed her baby’s sex, without consent, on her social networks. “He broke medical confidentiality,” Shantal complained.

“Simply, when we watch the video, we realize that he curses me for the entire labor. Say ‘f*ck, go for it. Daughter of a mother, she doesn’t push properly. Little fag’. What a hate”, she vented on the audio, which was sent by Shantal to a group of friends and ended up leaking on social media.

Doctor Renato Khalil’s adviser denied Shantal’s claims and said he would take legal action.