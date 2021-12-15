Shark is recorded with injuries after ‘forced mating’

Photos of a great white shark drew attention due to the bite marks on the animal’s body, a female, the result of what would be a “forced mating” with a male of the same species, according to the author of the images, filmmaker Jalil Najafov, from Azerbaijan.

Responsible for the clicks, shared on his social network, the professional explained that, “on rare occasions”, “mating scars” appear on females during breeding seasons because males tend to “stick” to their bodies.

The information shared by Najafov is taken from a study published in a German publisher in 2018, by Erich K Ritter, Ph.D. in behavioral ecology from the University of Zurich, and Raid W. Amin, professor of statistics at the University of West Florida.

In it, the two researchers state that the only class of vertebrates without evidence of forced mating were cartilaginous fish, such as sharks, arguing, on the other hand, that there is no reason why this type of behavior is not present among them, evidencing the possible sexual origin of the scars.

In one of the clips made by Najafov, the scars are over the female’s gills.

“These scars are mostly deep cuts and perforations, indicating a more violent origin, such as a forced mating on the part of the male,” continued the professional, based on the scientists’ study.

Although reproduction between sharks has not been observed on many occasions, scientists have already conducted studies exploring the possibility that sharks perform a non-consensual mating, in which both male and female are injured”, added the tabloid the sun.