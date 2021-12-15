‘She assaulted Lary’ · TV News

In A Fazenda 13, MC Gui reunited with Rico Melquiades and revealed that Liziane Gutierrez had been expelled from the party with the ex-pawns in the early hours of this Wednesday (15th). “She assaulted Lary [Bottino]”, accused the funkeiro, disgusted with the situation.

While talking to former confinement colleagues, Rico was shocked to hear the gossip. “She hit Lary, didn’t Lary fall?”, asked Valentina Francavilla. “He came throwing drinks at Bill [Araújo] and in Erasmus [Viana], pushed Lary,” continued the funkeiro.

Then Erasmus confirmed: “She came in cursing.” “Valentina went to give her a hug, she said: ‘Sai, you’re fake.’ She attacked Lary,” continued MC Gui.

Solange Gomes also wanted to know about the shack caused by Liziane. “She did this?”, asked the ex-Gugu’s Bathtub. “It was bullshit, bro, it stopped the whole party. She attacked Lary, gave a push,” replied the musician. “She caused it, you have no idea how low it was. She already came in cursing me and cursing Gui Araujo”, completed Erasmo.

In another passage, despite not making it clear, Tiago Piquilo suggested that Liziane had told Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos about them being single. “I knew from her, I knew it in here,” said the countryman, without naming names.

Erasmus then questioned the reason for the influencer’s outbreak and stated that she had not drunk alcoholic beverages before arriving at the party. “I told him he would know in here,” insisted Piquilo.

Back at the hotel, Liziane decided to comment on her expulsion in a live and confirmed that she threw a drink at Erasmus. “With or without camera, the first opportunity I had, I knew I was going to drink him,” he snapped. As for the alleged aggression against Laryssa, the model gave a different version.

“She was the one who attacked me! Look at my hair, it’s stiff, she threw a drink at me. Look here, she scratched my face! The difference is that she’s there, and I’m here,” she accused. “I don’t know why I got kicked out. I said, ‘Cheers to singles!’ but without naming names. That could have been it,” Lizi said, referring to sending a hint to Dynho and Sthe about the end of their relationship.

