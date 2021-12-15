Shwartzman Leads Test Day in Abu Dhabi and Ends 2021 F1

Robert Shwartzman ended 2021 F1 leading the test day in Abu Dhabi (Photo: Haas)

Ferrari junior driver Robert Shwartzman finished the second day of Formula 1 testing in Abu Dhabi at the top of the timesheets driving a Haas, with 1min25s348 on his fastest lap, with 40 minutes left to finish activities. All the other competitors on the grid used mule cars, built for tests with Pirelli’s 18-inch tires, which will be used in the category from 2022. Lando Norris finished second with a modified McLaren model, adapted precisely for the new ones. compounds of Formula 1, with 1min25s809.

Sebastian Vettel had to deal with some hydraulic problems on his Aston Martin, which even caused him to stop on the track and trigger a red flag. However, he managed to return in time to complete the equivalent of two races in number of laps for the team and record the third best time, with 1min26s379. George Russell was fourth with Mercedes.

Fernando Alonso finished seventh on the second day of testing on Pirelli’s 18-inch tires (Photo: Alpine)

Leader in the morning, Carlos Sainz finished sixth with Ferrari, just behind the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly. Seventh, Fernando Alonso, completed almost 150 laps for Alpine, with the fastest time of 1min26s940. The only Formula 1 debutant in 2022, Guanyu Zhou put Alfa Romeo 0s1 ahead of Sergio Pérez’s Red Bull by 1:27s850 — nearly a second behind Alonso.

Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi completed the top-10 for Haas, again replacing Nikita Mazepin — who tested positive for Covid-19. It is worth remembering that the reserve driver of the American team used a different car than Shwartzman, with the new 2022 tires.

The return of Formula 1, now, will only be in the second month of 2022. The pre-season of the category starts in Barcelona, ​​between the 21st and 25th of February. Then, between March 10th and 12th, in Bahrain, the drivers will have the last days of testing before the start of the season, scheduled to take place between March 18th and 20th, still in Sakhir.

F1 2021, Abu Dhabi, Collective Testing, Day 2:

1 R SHWARTZMAN Haas Ferrari 1:25,348 two NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:25,809 +0.461 3 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:26,379 +1,031 4 G RUSSELL Williams Mercedes 1:26,404 +1,056 5 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:26,451 +1,103 6 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:26,706 +1,358 7 F ALONSO alpine 1:26,940 +1,592 8 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:27,850 +2,502 9 S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:27,991 +2,643 10 P FITTIPALDI Haas Ferrari 1:28,622 +3,274

