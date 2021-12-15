Silent Hill creator says a remake will require change • Eurogamer.pt

Keiichiro Toyama, creator of Silent Hill and Siren, has left PlayStation Japan to form his own studio, which is currently working on Slitterhead, a new horror game.

Bokeh Studio’s first game bets on similar tones to those that made it an established creator and despite rumors surrounding the development of several Silent Hill games, Toyama is not working on Konami’s series and after revealing Splitterhead, spoke to the VGC about the new game and what you think of a Silent Hill remake.

“I think it would be harder to create a Silent Hill remake than Resident Evil since the gameplay as a concept is a little older,” said Toyama after being asked about a possible Silent Hill remake after the success that Capcom did it with theirs.

“It’s not an action game where you can simply refine the action, like in Resident Evil. To bring Silent Hill up to today’s standards or to polish the graphics, fans wouldn’t be satisfied.”

“It wasn’t about that, how beautiful it was. I think you would have to rethink the concept to make it interesting for the fans.”

Toyama also said that games are hard to please in their original state as over time their mechanics have begun to reveal a lack of sophistication or rationality.

In light of this, he sees no problem in making significant changes to make it more appealing to a modern audience.