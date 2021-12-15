Singer Ávine Vinny released after custody hearing

Arrested in flagrante after a threat report against his ex-wife, singer Ávine Vinny was released on Tuesday (14) after a custody hearing at the Single Private Court of Custody Hearings in Fortaleza (17th Criminal Court). According to the artist’s press office, the complaint was withdrawn.

The owner of the hit “Coração Cachorro” had been imprisoned since Monday afternoon (13) at the Capturas Police Station in Fortaleza, where he spent the night. According to the Police for the Defense of Women in Fortaleza, the singer was arrested after threatening his ex-wife, who denounced him.

On his social networks, Ávine stated: “I never thought we could go through this, but luckily everything was clarified and resolved in the best way. I have to thank Laís for taking into account our life history and for being sensitized to this procedural issue, in order not to harm anyone, especially for our daughter, to whom both of us have always dedicated a lot of love.”

In a note, the Court of Justice of Ceará commented that cases of domestic violence are processed in secrecy of the Court, and that for this reason, information will not be passed on by the Judiciary.

Along with Matheus Fernandes, Ávine sings the hit “Coração Cachorro”, inspired by the song “Same Mistake”, by Englishman James Blunt.