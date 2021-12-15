South America ranks 1st in the world in the percentage of people vaccinated

South America is the region that most vaccinated the population against Covid-19 with the first and second doses in the world. The data are from Our World in Data, gathered until December 13, which separates the percentage of immunization in North and South America, considering the region as the best in vaccination coverage: 61% of the population has already been fully vaccinated (received two doses) and 14% were partially vaccinated, with only one dose. With that, 74% of the total have already received at least one dose. 1 in 16 Vaccination station at the Museu da República, in Catete, in Rio de Janeiro. See vaccination against Covid-19 in Brazil and worldwide Credit: Pedro Duran/CNN

two in 16 Nurse shows Covid-19 vaccine for women in Rio de Janeiro Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

3 in 16 A SUS nurse applies Covid-19 vaccine to a man at her home in Rocinha, Rio, in one of the frequent rounds that health professionals make in the community to immunize people who do not want to go to the clinic Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

4 in 16 Vaccination against Covid-19 in São Paulo Credit: Reuters/Carla Carniel

5 in 16 Nurse in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Ilha de Paquetá, in Rio de Janeiro Credit: Fernando Souza/picture alliance via Getty Images

6 in 16 Boris Johnson visits Covid-19 vaccination center in London Credit: Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool/Getty Images

7 in 16 Japanese woman screens to be vaccinated against Covid-19 Credit: Stanislav Kogiku – 2.Aug.2021/Pool Photo via AP

8 in 16 China vaccinates college students against Covid-19 Credit: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

9 in 16 Some countries already vaccinate adolescents against Covid-19 Credit: Getty Images (FG Trade)

10 in 16 Nurse applies vaccine in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which plans to immunize 10 million in one week Credit: Maruf Rahman / Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

11 in 16 City of Aue-Bad Schlema, Germany, distributes free hot dogs to those who present their vaccination card Credit: Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

12 in 16 Covid-19 vaccinations in New Delhi, India Credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

13 in 16 45-year-old man is vaccinated at a drive-in post in Bhubaneswar, India Credit: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

14 in 16 Covid-19 vaccination in prison in Harare, Zimbabwe Credit: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

15 in 16 Covid-19 vaccinations in Dakar, Senegal Credit: Fatma Esma Arslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

16 in 16 Covid-19 vaccinations in Bangkok, Thailand Credit: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha

Among the countries that lead the best vaccination rates in the region, Chile appears in first place, with 84% of the population fully vaccinated; then we have Uruguay, with 76%; in third, Argentina, with 67% of the population on both doses. In fourth comes Ecuador, with 65.74%, followed by Brazil, with 65.32%.

Considering the other continents with the best vaccine coverage for fully vaccinated people, we have Europe in second place, with 60% of the population immunized with both doses, and 4.3% with one dose.

Oceania comes in third (57% fully vaccinated, 3.5% partially vaccinated), in fourth North America (56% fully vaccinated, 11% partially vaccinated), and in fifth place Asia (53% fully vaccinated, 12% partially vaccinated).

Finally comes Africa, where the new Ômicron variant was identified by researchers for the first time, with only 8.1% of the entire population fully vaccinated, and 4.4% partially vaccinated.