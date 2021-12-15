South America ranks 1st in the world in the percentage of people vaccinated
Yadunandan Singh 3 hours agoBusinessComments Off on South America ranks 1st in the world in the percentage of people vaccinated6 Views
South America is the region that most vaccinated the population against Covid-19 with the first and second doses in the world.
The data are from Our World in Data, gathered until December 13, which separates the percentage of immunization in North and South America, considering the region as the best in vaccination coverage: 61% of the population has already been fully vaccinated (received two doses) and 14% were partially vaccinated, with only one dose. With that, 74% of the total have already received at least one dose.
Among the countries that lead the best vaccination rates in the region, Chile appears in first place, with 84% of the population fully vaccinated; then we have Uruguay, with 76%; in third, Argentina, with 67% of the population on both doses. In fourth comes Ecuador, with 65.74%, followed by Brazil, with 65.32%.
Considering the other continents with the best vaccine coverage for fully vaccinated people, we have Europe in second place, with 60% of the population immunized with both doses, and 4.3% with one dose.
Oceania comes in third (57% fully vaccinated, 3.5% partially vaccinated), in fourth North America (56% fully vaccinated, 11% partially vaccinated), and in fifth place Asia (53% fully vaccinated, 12% partially vaccinated).
Finally comes Africa, where the new Ômicron variant was identified by researchers for the first time, with only 8.1% of the entire population fully vaccinated, and 4.4% partially vaccinated.
Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.