South Korea’s dairy giant apologizes for advertising with women as cows

4 hours ago

Credit, Seoul Milk Photo caption, Seoul Milk deleted the ad video posted on YouTube after it became controversial

South Korea’s biggest dairy brand was forced to apologize over an ad portraying women as cows.

The Seoul Milk ad shows a man hiding filming a group of women in a field, who subsequently transform into cows.

After negative public reaction, the company removed the promotional video from YouTube, but the ad has since gone viral, being re-uploaded by internet users.

Some have also compared the behavior of men in advertising to “molka“, illegal practice of filming people in hiding.

“We sincerely apologize to everyone who was uncomfortable with the milk commercial released on the 29th of last month,” said Seoul Milk’s parent company, Seoul Dairy Cooperative, in an apology posted online.

“We are taking this issue seriously and will conduct an internal review and will take extra care to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. We bow our heads in apology,” it adds.

The 52-second clip begins with a man with a camera wandering the field.

“Finally we were able to capture them on camera in a spot of immaculate purity,” says the narrator in a male voice.

Then the man, hidden in the bushes, films a group of women drinking water from a stream and practicing yoga.

When he accidentally steps on a branch, it scares the women, who suddenly turn into cows.

The ad ends with the following words: “Clean water, organic feed, 100% pure Seoul Milk. Organic milk from an organic ranch in the pleasant nature of Cheongyang.”

The ad sparked a national debate over sexism and gender sensitivity issues, but criticism was not limited to women portrayed as cows.

Some also expressed concern about the man who was secretly filming the women’s group, while voyeuristic crimes with spy cameras have increased in recent years in South Korea.

THE molka, which literally means “hidden camera”, has become a particular problem for South Korean women.

Credit, Seoul Milk Photo caption, In the 52-second video, the man hides to film the women — leading to comparisons with ‘molka’

This isn’t the first time Seoul Milk has made headlines for the wrong reasons.

In 2003, the company staged a performance in which nude models sprinkled yogurt on each other.

The head of Seoul Milk’s marketing department and the models who attended the event were fined for obscenity.

Additional reporting by Hyojung Kim of the BBC Korean News Service.