South Korea’s dairy giant apologizes for advertising with women as cows

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago News Comments Off on South Korea’s dairy giant apologizes for advertising with women as cows 0 Views

A screenshot of the controversial Seoul Milk ad - women doing yoga in the countryside

Credit, Seoul Milk

Photo caption,

Seoul Milk deleted the ad video posted on YouTube after it became controversial

South Korea’s biggest dairy brand was forced to apologize over an ad portraying women as cows.

The Seoul Milk ad shows a man hiding filming a group of women in a field, who subsequently transform into cows.

After negative public reaction, the company removed the promotional video from YouTube, but the ad has since gone viral, being re-uploaded by internet users.

Some have also compared the behavior of men in advertising to “molka“, illegal practice of filming people in hiding.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Salvador will have special operation for flu vaccine on Friday

With an outbreak of flu, about to turn into an epidemic, Salvador will have an …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved