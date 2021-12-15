SP MP calls for investigation against physician accused of obstetric violence by influencer and journalist | São Paulo

The Center for Operational Support of Criminal Prosecutors (CAOCrim) of the Public Ministry of São Paulo asked this Tuesday (14) an investigation against the doctor Renato Kalil, accused by the influencer Shantal Verdalho and by the British journalist Samantha Pearson of having committed obstetric violence during the birth.

The request was made to the Domestic Violence Prosecutor of the Central Forum of São Paulo after the release of reports on the cases.

So far, CAOCrim members have identified the suspicion of committing three crimes, based on the patients’ reports, and which should guide the investigations: psychological damage to the victim, disclosure of nude images and the crime of injury.

Suspicions must be investigated by the Domestic Violence Prosecutor, who will decide on the next steps in the investigation.

If there is any complaint registered with the Civil Police, the MP must also monitor the work.

In addition to the investigation that should be opened by the MP, the Hospital São Luiz de São Paulo also investigates the complaint of obstetric violence suffered by Shantal during the birth of the influencer’s second daughter, carried out in one of its units in the capital of São Paulo in September this year by Kalyl.

In a statement, the hospital claims that it has not received a formal complaint from the patient, but that, given the news, it will investigate what happened.

“The Hospital São Luiz has not received any complaint related to the birth of Ms. Shantal Verdelho, but, given the news, it will investigate what happened. The institution reiterates its commitment to curbing any behavior inappropriate to medical practice,” he said in a statement.

The Regional Council of Medicine of São Paulo (Cremesp) also informed that it opened an internal investigation process on the influencer’s complaints.

Journalist Samantha Pearson, correspondent in Brazil for 'The Wall Street Journal'.

British journalist Samantha Pearson, correspondent for The Wall Street Journal in Brazil, says that she also suffered obstetric violence from the gynecologist during the birth of her child. Samanta told the story in an interview with the newspaper “O Globo”, after learning about the accusations made by the influencer Shantal Verdelho against the doctor.

According to the journalist, the obstetrician followed her two pregnancies. At an appointment in early 2020, a month before the delivery of her second baby, she heard insults from Kalil.

“And he looked at me and said: ‘your husband is handsome and if you don’t lose weight he will cheat on you’. I felt super humiliated, that’s the word, he made me feel humiliated several times”, she told the SP1.

This Tuesday morning (14), Shantal vented on her social networks about the matter.

“I confess I’m not doing very well, it’s hard not to look good emotionally,” said the influencer. “It’s a really heavy story.”

In an audio of intimate conversation leaked on social media, the influencer accused Kalil of using profanity against her during childbirth and exposing her intimacy to the child’s father, Mateus Verdelho, during the procedure and also to third parties.

“I wanted to ask you to understand, because this is a subject that constrains me, it is an intimate subject. At least a subject that was supposed to be intimate, it was not meant to leave the family and my closest friends. my daughter, and her little face in the news, of a three-month-old baby girl,” Shantal said on her Instagram profile.

The influencer also said that it is usually the “safe haven” for her family, but this time she allowed herself to be sad. “I’m already rising from the ashes,” he said.

Doctor Renato Kalil denies the accusations and claims that “Mrs. Shantal’s birth took place without any complications and was praised by her on her social networks for thirty days after the birth” (see below).

The report of g1 he sought out the doctor and the influencer to comment on the investigation, but they said they will not comment further than has already been officially said. (read below).

Because of the great repercussions of the case, the doctor left the social networks and the influencer announced a period of removal from the posts “to be with the family”.

Influencer Shantal breastfeeds her daughter Doménica: tumultuous childbirth denounced in leaky audio.

Shantal Verdelho’s complaints were made public after an audio of her was leaked on social media. In it, the influencer told her friends about the bad experience she suffered during the birth of little Doménica.

“It took me a while to realize what had happened because at the time of the birth I was in another dimension. (…) There were several very bad postures of his and my birth turned out to be horrible. If I show you [o vídeo], you’re going to sit down and cry,” she tells her friends.

Short videos of the birth where the doctor says some bad words also began to circulate in What’sApp groups of mothers and pregnant women.

Shantal confirmed, through a note, the content of the audio and videos, but said he regretted that her private conversation ended up on social media, in what he calls “a delicate and still embarrassing subject”.

“The videos and audio were sent in a moment of exchange, venting and sharing with her friends, about motherhood and about her choices of obstetricians. The only intention was to share his experience privately and with people closest to him”, said Shantal Verdelho in an official statement on Saturday (11).

Influencer Shantal during the birth of the little Doménica, in September, in São Paulo.

In the outburst made to her friends, the influencer narrated several passages where the doctor used profanity and profanity during the delivery in September.

“When we watched the video of the birth, he curses me about the entire labor. He says, ‘Damn it, push it. Mother’s daughter, she doesn’t push it right. Fuck. What hate. Don’t move, damn it’… . after I reviewed everything, it was horrible,” comments the influencer.

“He called my husband and said: ‘Look here, it’s all blown up. I’m going to have to stitch her frog a lot.’ I had to do that. He doesn’t even know if I have such intimacy with my husband,” she adds.

She also said that she will take legal action against the doctor, “in view of the latest events disclosed due to the lack of decorum of a health care professional” (See the full release below).

Wanted, the doctor Renato Kalil spoke through an official statement and said he was surprised by the repercussions of the case.

“Mrs. Shantal’s birth was uneventful and was praised by her on her social networks for thirty days after the birth. Surprisingly, Dr. Renato Kalil has started to receive, in recent days, attacks based on an edited video, with content taken out of context”, stated the note.

“The full video shows that there is no irregularity or inappropriate posture during the procedure. Attacks on your reputation will be subject to legal action, with the analysis of the video in its entirety. Dr. Renato Kalil has been an obstetrician and gynecologist for 36 years, being one of the most recognized physicians in Brazil. Throughout his career, he has performed more than 10 thousand deliveries, without any complaints or incidents”, he added (See also in full below).

Mateus Verdelho, Shantal's husband, during the birth of little Domenica, in September.

The leaked audio is about five minutes long. In it, the influencer with more than 1.5 million followers says that the doctor would have mentioned her vagina to others, exposing her intimacy.

“He broke medical confidentiality. (…) I found out that he talked about my vagina to other people. Like ‘It was rolled up, if you don’t have an episiotomy, you’ll be the same'”, she reported.

The influencer also accuses the professional of having revealed the sex of his baby, without her consent, on his social networks.

“I waited months to find out my baby’s gender and he took away my right to tell my family about it. My sister found out about it through his Instagram beforehand, and instantly covered up a reaction,” Shantal said.

Shantal shows off a pregnant belly just before baby Doménica gives birth.

Physician’s note in full

Dr. Renato Kalil has been an obstetrician and gynecologist for 36 years, being one of the most recognized physicians in Brazil. Throughout his career, he has performed more than 10,000 births, without any complaints or incidents. The birth of Mrs. Shantal it happened uneventfully and was praised by her on her social networks for thirty days after delivery. Surprisingly, Dr. Renato Kalil has started to receive, in recent days, attacks based on an edited video, with content taken out of context. The full video shows that there is no irregularity or inappropriate posture during the procedure. Attacks on your reputation will be the subject of legal action, with the analysis of the video in its entirety”.

Influencer’s note in full

“The influencer and businesswoman Shantal Buonamici Verdelho regrets that this case was made public at such a delicate and important moment in her and her family’s life, since it is only a few months in the life of Domenica, her second daughter with Mateus Verdelho. However, it confirms the audio and videos that were leaked and came from a private whatsapp group, along with friends and mothers. The videos and audio were sent in a moment of exchange, venting and sharing with her friends, about motherhood and about her choices of obstetricians. The intention was solely to share your experience privately and with those closest to you.

As it is a delicate and still embarrassing subject, Shantal previously she informed the media that she would not take a stand, however, with the recent statements by the doctor responsible for the birth in several press vehicles, followed by the deletion of her professional Instagram, Shantal is made public through this note, out of respect for all her followers, mothers and families who accompany her and reiterates that: Although it is difficult to go through this personal process in the midst of the care of her newborn daughter, in view of the latest publicized events due to the lack of decorum of a health care professional, he will also be taking the necessary legal measures in the next few days. She appreciates all the affection she’s been getting since this became public.”