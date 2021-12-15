SP starts carrying out rapid tests for flu syndrome in its network | Health

shutterstock SP starts performing quick tests for flu syndrome in its network

The Municipality of São Paulo, through the Municipal Health Department (SMS), informs that the municipal health network starts this week carrying out rapid tests in its Emergency Care Units (UPAs), Ambulatory Medical Assistance (AMAs), Prontos Careers (PAs) and emergency rooms, in the triage sector, to identify positive cases of Covid-19. Testing will be performed by the antigen method in patients with flu-like symptoms.

The measure helps to identify cases more quickly and maintain patient monitoring in the city of São Paulo.

The agency clarifies that in the last week there was a significant increase in people with flu-like illness in their health units. In November 2021, the SMS recorded a total of 111,949 visits to people with flu-like symptoms, 56,220 of which were suspected of Covid-19. This month, in the first fortnight, the SMS registers a total of 91,882 cases with respiratory conditions, with 45,325 being suspected of Covid-19.

The secretariat continues to monitor the epidemiological scenario of viral diseases in the city, including the influenza virus. This surveillance is carried out using samples of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) cases and in cases of flu-like illness in two ways: hospital units collect samples of nasal secretions from cases of Srag in patients hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs); There is also the collection of these samples, from cases of srag in sentinel health units, such as AMAS, children’s and general hospitals, both public and private.

These samples are sent to the Public Health Laboratory of the Instituto Adolfo Lutz, which identifies whether it is in fact influenza and what type of virus it is.

The identification of the types of circulating viral strains makes it possible to assess the behavior of the flu virus in the city, subsidizing the SMS in its assistance actions, vaccination, health education campaigns and other relevant interventions.

This year, in the city of São Paulo, 119,873 cases of srag were reported, requiring hospitalization. Of these, 205 (0.2%) were confirmed to be caused by the influenza virus. In 2020, 120,850 cases of hospitalized srag were reported, of which 242 were classified as srag due to influenza.

Of the 205 cases of srag with hospitalization, 20 (9.8%) were positive for influenza A (H1N1) pdm09A, four (3.8% for seasonal influenza A (H3), 134 (34.3%) for influenza A ( not subtyped) and 47 (19.9%) for influenza B.

The agency advises that individuals follow respiratory etiquette measures, such as distance from other people (at least one meter), cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and wash their hands immediately after contact with respiratory secretions. These measures are important for prevention against both the influenza virus and Covid-19.

Seasonal influenza is an acute febrile infectious disease with an increased risk of complications in some vulnerable groups. The disease can progress to more severe forms such as srag and even death.