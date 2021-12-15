Space engineers and neurosurgeons are not smarter than average, study shows

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Space engineers and neurosurgeons are not smarter than average, study shows 7 Views

rocket prototype

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

The researchers’ aim was to verify whether stereotypes common in English-speaking countries had any basis in reality.

A study conducted in the United Kingdom came to the conclusion that space engineers and neurosurgeons are not necessarily smarter than the general population.

There is a kind of mystique among English-speakers around these two professions, often inserted into everyday expressions as synonymous with difficult and complicated things.

The title of the research, published in the British Medical Journal, mentions two of them: “it’s not rocket science” (“it’s not rocket science”, literally, which would mean that a problem doesn’t require a lot of knowledge to solve) and “it’s not brain surgery” (“it’s not brain surgery”, an expression that goes in the same direction).

Scientists explain that the initial motivation of the work was precisely to understand whether the popular perception was grounded in reality and to verify whether these two activities had any intellectual superiority over the others.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Councilor who banned neutral language now wants to veto all-in-one bathroom – Policy

The project was presented after councilor Eduardo Azevedo received this image of bathrooms at a …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved