Space engineers and neurosurgeons are not smarter than average, study shows

December 14, 2021

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The researchers’ aim was to verify whether stereotypes common in English-speaking countries had any basis in reality.

A study conducted in the United Kingdom came to the conclusion that space engineers and neurosurgeons are not necessarily smarter than the general population.

There is a kind of mystique among English-speakers around these two professions, often inserted into everyday expressions as synonymous with difficult and complicated things.

The title of the research, published in the British Medical Journal, mentions two of them: “it’s not rocket science” (“it’s not rocket science”, literally, which would mean that a problem doesn’t require a lot of knowledge to solve) and “it’s not brain surgery” (“it’s not brain surgery”, an expression that goes in the same direction).

Scientists explain that the initial motivation of the work was precisely to understand whether the popular perception was grounded in reality and to verify whether these two activities had any intellectual superiority over the others.

Questioning the stereotypes, in the researchers’ view, could also bring benefits in the recruitment of new talent for these two areas, which must face a shortage of labor in the coming decades.

The experiment was attended by 329 aerospace engineers and 72 neurosurgeons, who were subjected to a series of tasks to test their cognitive abilities in six different spheres. The tests were based on the Great British Intelligence Test, originally developed at Imperial College, London.

Components such as working memory and the processing of attention and emotions were analyzed, and factors such as age, gender and experience in the sector were considered.

The results were compared between the two groups and with a previously collected database with information from 18 thousand Britons.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Both areas are likely to face labor shortages in the coming decades

The findings showed, for example, that neurosurgeons scored significantly higher than space engineers in solving semantic problems such as defining rare words.

Aerospace engineers, in turn, performed better than “rivals” on tests of attention and on mental manipulation tasks such as rotating mental images of objects.

When compared to the general population database, however, space scientists did not show significant differences in any specific domain.

Neuroscientists, on the other hand, scored differently in two areas: the speed of problem solving was faster, but the retrieval of memories in memory was slower.

The faster pace of problem solving, among the hypotheses raised by the researchers, could be due to the “accelerated nature of neurosurgery” or be “a product of training for quick decision-making in situations where time is critical, although less likely”.

“It is possible that neurosurgeons and aerospace engineers are unnecessarily placed on a pedestal,” the study concludes.

“Other specialties may deserve to be on this pedestal, and future work should aim to determine the most deserving profession.”