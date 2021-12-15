Space laser is expected to recover strongly in 2022, and BTG recommends stocks

To BTG, the actions of laser space (ESPA3) are suitable for purchase, since the company in the laser hair removal segment is expected to recover in 2022.

The target price suggested by the bank is R$23, representing a 160% upside potential compared to the last closing.

On Investor Day, the company gave more details about its progress since market opening (or IPO, its acronym in English) and updated the long-term strategy.

The company acquired 100% of its JVs (representing 219 stores) in February and has already incorporated around 150 stores, fully integrating the back office and tax entities. With the value of the IPO, the company planned to buy franchisees and, so far, it has already acquired 100 stores (22 more than initially planned). Espaçolaser opened others in 17 regions that “before had an exclusivity agreement with franchisees”, highlighted BTG.

The bank divided Espaçolaser’s strategy into four pillars:

focus on quality of service and on the customer – (NPS of 83.1 in 2021 vs. 78.5 in 2019), with constant training of managers, salespeople and technicians from the University of Laser;

digital development, with a new in-app user experience and full integration with PoS and CRM, leading to better conversion rates with personalized campaigns and 60% digital penetration in sales in 3Q21 (up from 24% in 3Q20), even in a store reopening scenario;

organic expansion, with 160 new stores expected this year (146 stores already opened) and the same pace expected for the next few years; and

new growth paths, with opportunities to continue accelerating international expansion following the acquisition in Chile, the organic start in Colombia, as well as the expansion of Estudioface and additional services.

As main risks, the bank sees competition from regional players, the operational risk of expanding new stores and local macroeconomic conditions, especially GDP and inflation.