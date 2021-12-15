Special commission approves free energy market for all consumers – News

12/14/2021 – 16:46

THE special commission The Chamber of Deputies created to analyze the proposal that provides for the total opening of the free energy market (PL 1917/15) approved this Tuesday (14) the opinion of the rapporteur, Deputy Edio Lopes (PL-RR).

How is it processed in conclusive character, the text will continue for analysis by the Senate, unless there is an appeal for the Plenary of the Chamber to also pronounce on the matter.

Approved in the form of a substitute, the project, also known as bill portability PL, expands the free electricity market to all Brazilian consumers, including residential ones.

Paulo Sérgio/Chamber of Deputies Edio Lopes hopes that the measure will favor the reduction of the final price paid by the customer

With the measure, they will be able to contract energy from other suppliers, and not just the distributor to which they are connected. Today, the free environment is restricted to large consumers, such as industries. Migration between markets will take place within 72 months after the law enters into force. The Executive Branch must present a plan for the change, with guidelines for consumers.

The expectation of the defenders of the proposal is that the new form of commercialization will increase the level of competition in the supply of electricity, contributing to a reduction in costs and in the final price paid by the consumer.

Impact

In addition to opening up the free market, the approved opinion includes other matters, such as rules for extending the concession of hydroelectric plants with a power exceeding 50 megawatts (MW) and a kind of mini-code for the self-producer (consumer who receives a license to produce energy for their account and risk), with criteria for calculating charges.

Lopes highlighted the importance of the project. “This is perhaps one of the most important matters for the energy sector that is being processed in this House. The content has a very deep reach”, said the rapporteur.

The president of the special committee, Deputy Jaqueline Cassol (PP-RO), celebrated the approval. “The final consumer wins, it’s the country’s population, who we know are sorely needed right now,” he declared.

Negotiation

On Tuesday, the rapporteur presented a supplementary vote, with adjustments to the opinion released in November. According to him, specific changes were made, based on negotiations with the federal government and representatives of the electricity sector.

During the vote, the special committee rejected the highlights submitted by Members to amend points in the text.

Deputy Lafayette de Andrada (Republicanos-MG) recognized the rapporteur’s initiative to negotiate a consensus proposal. “I think it has come a long way, but I particularly have some reservations,” he said, without going into details.

Ballast x energy

According to the approved opinion, residential consumers will buy electricity from retail agents, who will represent them before the Electric Energy Trading Chamber (CCEE), an entity that centralizes all energy purchase and sale contracts in the country. distribution of contracted energy and will receive an amount for the service, charged to the electricity bill.

The text allows retail agents to offer their customers differentiated rates by time and prepaid service (similar to mobile telephony).

To make the new market viable, Lopes’ opinion determines the separation between ballast and energy in the electricity sector. In this model, the plants undertake to provide the electrical system with a certain power (the ballast, given in MW), for which they will be remunerated by a charge charged to the electricity bill of all consumers, in proportion to the individual consumption of electricity.

Additionally, the energy actually produced by them will be sold to consumers separately, in the form of megawatt-hours (MWh). Thus, the plants will have two main sources of revenue: the ballast charge and the amount of electricity sold to customers through retail agents. The separation allows energy to be sold as a product subject to market rules, such as cell phone plans.

The proposal allows the granting authority to carry out auctions for the purchase of ballast to increase the reliability of the electricity system. Ballast auctions, as well as the details of the separation between ballast and energy, will be defined during the law’s regulation stage.

legacy contracts

In addition, the replacement for Edio Lopes brings rules for the so-called “legacy contracts”, long-term agreements signed between the distributors and the generation plants.

Currently, by law, distributors are required to buy enough energy to fully meet their market. With the future possibility of migration to the free environment, these companies will lose part of their customers, causing surplus energy.

According to the opinion, distributors will be able to sell surplus contracts to large consumers and self-producers, among other agents. Parallel to this, there will be a tariff charge, in proportion to the monthly consumption of all Brazilian customers, to cover any losses. It will be up to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) to define the value of the tariff.

Report – Janary Júnior

Edition – Marcelo Oliveira