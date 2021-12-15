Spider-Man 3 has a very high score; critics elect as best film

“Spider-Man: No Return Home” has not yet officially opened in cinemas worldwide, but critics and the press have already started to publish the first reviews of the long-awaited sequel to the hero played by Tom Holland.

By the time this article was published, the film had a 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a rating considered very high by the renowned movie critics website.

In “Spider-Man: No Return Home”, Peter Parker’s identity is revealed to the world and he conflicts with his superhero responsibilities and personal life. Peter decides to ask Doctor Strange for help to restore his secret, but the spell opens a hole in his world, releasing villains like Doctor Octupos and Electro.

Check out some of the top international reviews of the film so far:

Pete Hammond of “Deadline” called the production one of the best movies of the year — and the best “Spider-Man” movie.

This movie does what the best movies always do: they thrill and make you want to celebrate in a crowded theater. In light of the pandemic, this film is a Christmas gift not just for movie buffs but for exhibitors as well, because if ever there was a film destined to save the film industry — just as the Spider always saves the day — it’s this ending. splendidly elaborated. Pete Hammond, “Deadline”

Richard Lawson of “Vanity Fair” praised the production and Jon Watts, director of the film. For the critic, however, the sequel lost some of its previous shine due to the large amount of things to be sewn. He highlighted the good performance of Tom Holland.

Holland has built a legacy that will remain in Spider-Man’s firmament for a long time. Richard Lawson, “Vanity Fair”

John Defore, “The Hollywood Reporter,” pointed out that the film is the “least fun” in the saga so far, but far superior to the Tobey Maguire trilogy.

‘No Go Home’ uses its ‘multiversal’ chaos to solve Tom Holland’s only real Spider-Man problem: the great influence of Iron Man, as his incredible powers continue to be overshadowed by the devices given to him by the billionaire idiot Tony Stark. John defore, “The Hollywood Reporter”

Kirsten Acuna, from “Insider”, was all praise for the release.

A movie you will want to watch again, easily. ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ is a journey I never wanted to end. It’s just wonderful that something as ambitious as this movie came out. Kirsten Acuna, “Insider”

Nick Schager of “The Daily Best” also pointed out that the film is the best among all Spider-Man releases.