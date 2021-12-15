Another look for the hero?

With the release of Spider-Man: No Return Home and their positive reviews, the already high expectations of many fans got even higher. While much about the film will remain a mystery for the next few days, something seen in the promotional material is that the hero will have new costumes. Now, Tom Holland suggested that your character’s new looks are no accident, and that the MCU Neighborhood Buddy will need a new costume (via comicbook).

In an interview during the film’s premiere, the actor said that after fighting the villains of the multiverse — Doctor Octopus, Electro it’s the Green elf — the hero will need a new uniform:

“When you see the end of the movie, you realize he’s definitely going to need a new uniform,” said during a live on TikTok.

Remember that the trailers had already revealed that the character will already receive a upgrade in your costume. In them, we saw a bit of a new black outfit with gold accents. Probably granted by Doctor Strange, she promises to bring some additional abilities to the character.

Holland also spoke a little more about the experience he was doing No Return Home. Avoiding spoilers as much as possible and asking fans of the arachnid hero to do the same, he commented on the difference between the third film and the rest of the franchise.

“In some ways, it was the same as before. Back to Atlanta with the same cast and crew. But it was also completely different from the rest of the franchise.” He explained. “We have these villains coming back and reprising their roles. The action scenes are much bigger, [o filme] it’s a lot funnier, it’s a lot more exciting and it takes everything to a new level.”

Spider-Man: No Return Home brings in the cast Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe and Benedict Cumberbatch, in addition to Holland himself.

The film opens in December 16th, only in movie theaters.

See too: