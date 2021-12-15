“Spider-Man: No Return Home is BIGGER than Avengers: Ultimatum,” reveals Tom Holland [EXCLUSIVO]

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with CinePOP, star Tom Holland spoke about the grandeur of ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ and claimed to think the movie is even bigger than ‘Avengers: Endgame‘.

“I think Spider-Man: No Return Home is BIGGER than Avengers: Ultimatum. Because of the cinematic history it represents. Ultimatum is a masterpiece. It was a combination of 10 years of work that led to that moment. But this Spider-Man movie represents 20 years of work. There are three different universes. No one could have imagined that Sony and Marvel would bring them together. Dr Octopus, Electro, Green Goblin, Sandman, Lizard… are back in the same movie and that’s amazing.”, he stated.

He also explained how he handled the rumors about the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, and that he learned not to give away spoilers.

The film opens in December 16th in national cinemas.

For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the big risks of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the risks become even more dangerous, and force him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Directed again by Jon Watts, the cast has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr and Jacob Batalon.