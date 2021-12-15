Sport’s top scorer, Mikael wins SporTV selection with most beautiful goal in the Brazilian Championship | sport

Mikael won the poll of the SporTV team as owner of the most beautiful goal in the Brazilian Championship, for the bid drawn in Sport’s victory over Atlético-GO. Rubro-negro’s top scorer had 31.33% of the valid votes. The poll had the participation of 9,153 people, with 2,866 of them in favor of Mikael.
Sport’s standout at the Brazilian Nationals, the home team’s silverware surpassed names such as Jhonata Robert (Grêmio), Renato Augusto (Corinthians), Taison (Inter), Michael (Flamengo) and Hulk (Atlético-MG). Check all participant votes at the end.
Mikael, Sport forward during a game against Atlético-GO, for Serie A 2021 — Photo: Aldo Carneiro/Pernambuco Press
In the winning bid, Mikael received a lift from Paulinho Moccelin inside the area, dominated his chest and swung the volley net against Atlético-GO.
The goal confirmed Sport’s 2-0 victory and ended up yielding a scene that went viral on social media: coach Gustavo Florentín celebrated, embraced by the crowd in the seats, after being sent off for a complaint.
Check the result of the vote
1st place: 31.33% – Mikael, from Sport, against Atlético-GO (29th round)
At 40 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the area of Mikael do Sport against Atlético-GO
2nd place: 18.69% – Jhonata Robert, from Grêmio, against São Paulo (35th round)
At 48 min of the 2nd half – goal from outside the area by Jhonata Robert do Grêmio against São Paulo
3rd place: 14.14% – Renato Augusto, from Corinthians, against Grêmio (37th round)
At 40 min of the 2nd half – goal from outside the area by Corinthians’ Renato Augusto against Grêmio
4th place: 10.50% – Taison, from Inter, against Flamengo (15th round)
At 9 min of the 2nd half – goal from within the Taison area of Internacional against Flamengo
5th place: 10.44% – Michael, from Flamengo, against Chapecoense (11th round)
At 36 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the area by Michael do Flamengo against Chapecoense
6th place: 4.65% – Hulk, from Atlético-MG, against Juventude (34th round)
At 30 minutes of the 2nd half – goal by Hulk, from Atlético-MG, against Juventude
7th place: 3.33% – Aderlan, from Bragantino, against Flamengo (5th round)
At 11 min of the 1st half – goal from within the area of Aderlan do Bragantino against Flamengo
8th place: 3% – Nacho Fernández, from Atlético-MG, against Atlético-GO (8th round)
At 43 min of the 2nd half – goal from outside the area by Nacho Fernández of Atlético-MG against Atlético-GO
9th place: 2.41% – Róger Guedes, from Corinthians, against Cuiabá (32nd round)
At 12 min of the 2nd half – goal by Roger Guedes of Corinthians against Cuiabá
10th place: 1.51% – Rodallega, from Bahia, against Bragantino (21st round)
At 16 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the area by Hugo Rodallega do Bahia against Bragantino