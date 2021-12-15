Sport’s top scorer, Mikael wins SporTV selection with most beautiful goal in the Brazilian Championship | sport

Mikael won the poll of the SporTV team as owner of the most beautiful goal in the Brazilian Championship, for the bid drawn in Sport’s victory over Atlético-GO. Rubro-negro’s top scorer had 31.33% of the valid votes. The poll had the participation of 9,153 people, with 2,866 of them in favor of Mikael.

Sport’s standout at the Brazilian Nationals, the home team’s silverware surpassed names such as Jhonata Robert (Grêmio), Renato Augusto (Corinthians), Taison (Inter), Michael (Flamengo) and Hulk (Atlético-MG). Check all participant votes at the end.

Mikael, Sport forward during a game against Atlético-GO, for Serie A 2021 — Photo: Aldo Carneiro/Pernambuco Press

In the winning bid, Mikael received a lift from Paulinho Moccelin inside the area, dominated his chest and swung the volley net against Atlético-GO.

The goal confirmed Sport’s 2-0 victory and ended up yielding a scene that went viral on social media: coach Gustavo Florentín celebrated, embraced by the crowd in the seats, after being sent off for a complaint.

Check the result of the vote

1st place: 31.33% – Mikael, from Sport, against Atlético-GO (29th round)

2nd place: 18.69% – Jhonata Robert, from Grêmio, against São Paulo (35th round)

3rd place: 14.14% – Renato Augusto, from Corinthians, against Grêmio (37th round)

4th place: 10.50% – Taison, from Inter, against Flamengo (15th round)

5th place: 10.44% – Michael, from Flamengo, against Chapecoense (11th round)

6th place: 4.65% – Hulk, from Atlético-MG, against Juventude (34th round)

7th place: 3.33% – Aderlan, from Bragantino, against Flamengo (5th round)

8th place: 3% – Nacho Fernández, from Atlético-MG, against Atlético-GO (8th round)

9th place: 2.41% – Róger Guedes, from Corinthians, against Cuiabá (32nd round)

10th place: 1.51% – Rodallega, from Bahia, against Bragantino (21st round)

