Stars “dancing” around a black hole in the center of the Milky Way; see images

The most detailed and sharpest images of the Milky Way’s core, where the supermassive Sagittarius A* (or Sgr A*) black hole inhabits, were taken by astronomers using the European Southern Observatory’s (ESO) Very Large Telescope (VLT). The images revealed the orbits of stars close to the object, including one that had not yet been discovered.

The black hole at the heart of the Milky Way is “asleep”, meaning it does not currently feed on any considerable matter. Therefore, there are no X-ray emissions from relativistic jets like those found in galaxy M87. So, the best way to study the black hole is through the orbits of stars.

Reinhard Genzel, winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 for his research that proved the existence of Sgr A*, is one of the authors of the new study. “Tracking stars in close orbits around Sagittarius A* allows us to accurately probe the gravitational field around Earth’s closest supermassive black hole, to test general relativity and determine the black hole’s properties,” he said.

New measurements of the supermassive black hole

Taken between March and July 2021, measurements show that Sgr A* has 4.3 million solar masses and is 27,000 light-years away from Earth. These are the most accurate estimates ever obtained. But the highlight of the study is the star S300, discovered by the team during these observations.

Finding new identifiable stars that can be monitored and measured at the center of the galaxy is not an easy task because these objects are relatively dimly lit. But technological advances from ESO and the international GRAVITY project, which is developing new techniques for analyzing images from the center of the Milky Way, astronomers hope to discover even weaker stars in the future.

The goal of finding such stars is to map their orbits to further constrain the properties of the black hole they orbit, in particular its rotation. Upon completion of the Extremely Large Telescope, ESO’s next large optical telescope due to be completed in 2025, researchers expect even more surprises.

In the research, astronomers also observed the star S29, the closest to the black hole, among those already known. It passes through Sgr A* at a distance of just 13 billion kilometers, or about 90 AU (one AU is the average distance between the Sun and Earth). This is slightly greater than the distance between the outer edge of the Kuiper Belt and the Sun, but it is still less than the entire diameter of the Solar System.

The new research was published in two articles in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Source: Astronomy & Astrophysics, ESO; via: Space.com