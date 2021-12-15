Stay on top of this Wednesday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Another electoral poll points out an advantage for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for next year’s presidential election.

The is about to get serious. A faster elimination of its bond purchases is expected to be announced later, paving the way for an earlier start to a new cycle of interest rate hikes next year. The Bank of England is also expected to move this week after UK inflation spiked in November. China’s economy chokes as news points to broader problems in its real estate sector.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Wednesday, December 15th.

1. Elections 2022

Former president Lula (PT) would reach 48% of the votes in the first round of the 2022 presidential elections, according to a survey by IPEC (an institute created by former executives of Ibope Inteligência). The current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would appear in second place, with 21% of the votes. The names of “third way” appear in sequence, with former minister Sergio Moro (Podemos), with 6%, Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 5%, and the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), with 2%.

The survey was carried out between the 9th and 13th of December, with 2,002 people in 144 municipalities. The margin of error is 2 points.

The poll also listened to voters’ opinions about the current government. 19% of respondents rate management as excellent or good, 25% as fair and 55% as bad or very bad. Finally, 68% of people disapprove of the way Bolsonaro governs, against 27% who approve and 4% who do not know how to respond.

Also in the political news, the Chamber of Deputies approved in the first round part of the PEC dos Precatórios. The slice authorizes the government not to pay the entirety of the judicial debts and makes it possible to pay the Auxílio Brasil with an installment of R$ 400.

2. Fed decision

At 4:00 pm, the Federal Reserve closes its meeting on monetary policy and its chairman, , leaves to talk about his conclusions and prospects for next year at 4:30 pm.

Market consensus suggests the Federal Reserve will try to end its bond buying by March, as implied in President Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress last week. This would pave the way for a first interest rate hike in the middle of the year, with time for another one or two until the end of 2022. As always, the ‘dot chart’ of policymakers’ expectations for rates over the next two years will be important.

The meeting takes place against a backdrop of rising consumer prices and rising prices, neither of which showed signs of slowing last month.

3. China swings again

China’s economy continues to crack, amid the ongoing housing crisis and the arrival of the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 in the country.

The , a data series dominated by the real estate sector, grew 5.2% in nearly two years completed in November. More importantly perhaps, it was the sixth consecutive month that growth was slower than anticipated. Sentiment in the real estate sector has been shaken over the past two days when the Shimao Group – widely seen as one of the industry’s strongest players – was forced to inject funds into one of its weaker units.

In addition, Kaisa’s offshore bondholders are in talks to buy some of the group’s non-performing loans in search of better access to information on how the restructuring process is being conducted.

The growth in China increased a little more than expected, but the growth of companies fell short again.

4. Stocks in the American market

US stocks are predictably stable ahead of the opening, with few people willing to take new positions ahead of the Fed meeting and press conference.

At 8:54 am, the numbers advanced 0.03%, while the {{8874 |futures of the 100}} dropped 0.29% and 0.08%, respectively. All three indicators posted losses on Tuesday after US producer price data reinforced expectations of Fed policy tightening.

The , ETF that measures the performance of Brazilian stocks in New York, was up 0.11% in the pre-market.

Actions that will likely be in focus later include Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:), the SPAC that is merging with Donald Trump’s new media company. Trump Media previously signed a partnership agreement with Canadian Rumble.

Lennar (NYSE:) (SA:), REV Group (NYSE:) and ABM (NYSE:) are expected to report results prior to opening.

5. Rising inflation in the UK

Traders reeled once again in their expectations for the Bank of England policy meeting on Thursday after November inflation data showed the annual rising 5.1%, well above forecast. Bank leaders did not expect it to reach 5% until April, when a rise in regulated domestic energy prices takes effect.

As in the US, producer price inflation data were also above forecasts. Short-term interest rate futures are now quoted with a 70% probability of a 15 basis point increase on Thursday.

All of this puts the BoE in an awkward position. Officials have indicated they would like to see how the spread of the Covid-19 Ômicron variant would affect the economy before pulling the trigger on rates. UK health authorities suspect that Ômicron is spreading through the population at an unprecedented rate, although there hasn’t been a notable increase in hospital admissions so far.