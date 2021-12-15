Stephen Curry overtakes Ray Allen to take historic 3-ball lead

Curry made NBA history on Tuesday after beating Ray Allen with 2974 career 3 balls

the history of NBA was written this Tuesday! With your second 3-ball in front of the New York Knicks, at Madison Square Garden, Stephen Curry reached 2974 perimeter shots converted in his career, passed Ray Allen and took the league’s historic lead.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

the owner of the Golden State Warriors hit the mark in his 789th regular season game, against Ray Allen’s 1300, which shone by Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat and today it belongs to the Basketball Hall of Fame. How did Curry get to this number so fast?

Considered by many to be the best pitcher of all time and leader of the basketball “revolution”, the shirt 30 accumulates 38 games in his career with 9 or more balls of 3, more than the next 5 players on the list added together. Furthermore, has 22 games with at least 10 balls of 3. His “Splash Brothers” teammate Klay Thompson is #2 in the rankings with 5.

Since April of this year, when the regular season was still running, Curry has 10 games of at least 9 balls out of 3, which is more than any other player in his entire career.

Curry during Warriors vs. Blazers in the NBA getty

In 2015/2016, the season that received the only unanimous MVP (Most Valuable Player) award in history, Curry set the record for the most 3 balls in a season with 402.

Currently, the point guard is in a streak of 152 games, which dates back to 2018, with at least a 3-ball, the second highest mark in the league’s history. The first? From Curry itself between 2014 and 2016, with 157.

This season, Curry averages 5.4 balls out of 3 per game. If you keep it, it will be the biggest in history in a season.