Stephen Curry scores twice from the line of three and is the new NBA record holder | nba

It didn’t take more than five minutes into the game for Stephen Curry to score the second three-pointer this Tuesday against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. As a result, the star became the biggest perimeter basket in NBA history in regular seasons.

It was basket number 2974, one more than Ray Allen, the record holder since February 2011. He is present in the arena, as is Reggie Miller, the previous record holder, and had the opportunity to hug Curry in the wake of the historic basket.

Allen needed 7,429 attempts to set the record, while Curry shot 6,891 to equal and one more to cross the mark. That’s 538 shots less. These are regular season numbers. In the playoffs, Curry is also the highest perimeter scorer in history, with 470 baskets on 1,171 shots (40.1%). Allen is third with 385, behind LeBron James with 432.

From the three-point line, Curry has the seventh best performance in history: 43.1%. His Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is the record holder with 45.4%. His brother Seth Curry, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, has 44% and is third. Ray Allen is only 47th with 40% in his career.