STF takes away from Marcelo Bretas the lawsuit that convicted Cabral for a scheme in the transport sector in Rio | Politics

With the decision, the case will be sent to the Justice of Rio. It will be up to the new judge to decide whether or not to maintain the orders issued in the case by Judge Marcelo Bretas, of the 7th Federal Court of Rio.

In November 2020, Bretas sentenced Cabral to 19 years and 9 months in prison for passive corruption. Jacob Barata Filho, known as the “King of Buses”, was sentenced to 28 years and 8 months in prison.

The ministers discussed a request from the defense of Jacob Barata Filho alleging that the case was not within the competence of the Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro. This was because the alleged crimes did not involve federal interests or funds.

In his vote, Minister Gilmar Mendes stated that the case should not be tried by Lava Jato in Rio and that the Public Ministry offered a complaint for financial crimes to keep the process in the Federal Court of Rio. to absolve Jacob Barata Filho of financial crimes.

Mendes also said that there is no connection between Operation Ponto Final and Calicut, which involved deviations in the Works Department and was the first to reach Cabral.

Last week, the STF also removed from the Federal Court of Judge Marcelo Bretas another process that condemned former governor Sérgio Cabral – this time, for corruption in the health area. See below:

“I recognize the autonomy of the facts that occurred from Operation Ponto Final in relation to Operation Calicut. I understand that a careful analysis of the accusation made by the MPF against Jacob Barata Filho demonstrates the occurrence of evident accusatory excess carried out with the attempt to unduly manipulate the rules of competence and justify the maintenance of the claim before the Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro”, stated Mendes.

“There is no reason to recognize the competence of the Federal Court. There is no connection between evidentiary material between Operation Calicut and Ponto Final”, stated Lewandowski.

Nunes Marques stated that the linking of financial crimes to attract the jurisdiction of the Federal Court was based only on an award-winning denunciation.

“It was not demonstrated in the records that the alleged practices were linked to federal funds. The alleged practice of crime against the financial system was based only on an award-winning denunciation”, he said.

Fachin voted to reject the request. The minister understood that, as several crimes by a criminal organization are being investigated, there is a connection between the cases.

“It is not possible to deny the connection between operations. And considering not criminal actions, but the influence of evidence of crime on the evidence of another”, he said.

According to the MPF’s complaint, high-ranking members of Fetranspor paid, between 2010 and 2016, BRL 144.7 million in bribes to then-governor Sérgio Cabral in exchange for a “good will” by the government in analyzing the acts that could benefit the transport sector.

In the ruling, Judge Marcelo Bretas cites two decrees from 2014 that granted a 50% discount on the IPVA to bus companies and a 100% reduction in the ICMS tax base on the provision of intercity passenger road transport services.

According to Lava Jato, the millionaire amounts received as bribes were hidden and moved outside the official banking system, collected in the garages of bus companies linked to Fetranspor and held in custody by money-transporting companies. The bribe reached the political agents after being stored or hidden in the transport companies.