Storm brings tornado, damage and frightening images in Argentina

Strong storms hit northern locations in the province of Buenos Aires on Tuesday afternoon. There were windstorms with shattering and falling trees. Hail destroyed some crops. Argentina’s National Weather Service had issued a short-term warning of severe storms in the area.

Tornado in Villa Cañas, Santa Fe. Looks like the type on the supercell. This type of structure does not generate so much damage.

In Rio Tala, a man died after being struck by lightning during the storm. The victim, aged around 35, died while riding a motorcycle on a street in the locality. His death was instantaneous. An ambulance even transported the victim to the hospital in the city of San Pedro, but the man arrived lifeless.

The storms advanced to the south of the province of Santa Fe with frightening cloud formations with the storm line moving across the region. Meteorological observer Ignácio Bergara, from the page Tormentas del Litoral, went out into the field in Acebal to record the storms and made impressive images of the severe weather in the region.

The city of Buenos Aires is at risk of heavy and stormy rain in the next few hours due to the formation of other areas of instability. The storms that hit the north of the province of Buenos Aires and the south of Santa Fé are moving towards the northeast, prompting the official Meteorology of Uruguay to issue an orange storm warning for departments in the south-west of Uruguay.

Orange and yellow alert for strong storms and intense rains

Orange and yellow alert for strong storms and intense rains

It storms about minutes from Ombues de Lavalle, Colonia, Uruguay

It storms about minutes from Ombues de Lavalle, Colonia, Uruguay

The atmosphere is hot and humid in Central South America, bringing ideal conditions for rain and heavy to severe storms. With a small low pressure area off the coast of the province of Buenos Aires, a small strip of instability was organized that organized the storms in the area.

Weather model data do not indicate the progression of these strong storms from Argentina to Rio Grande do Sul this Wednesday. According to projections, the storms that caused damage in Argentina would be limited to Uruguay. As the atmosphere is very unstable, however, the scenario is to pay attention to nowcasting forecasts, that is, short-term warnings.