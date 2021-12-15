Supported by Landim, Antônio Alcides is re-elected to Flamengo’s Deliberative Council by Chapa Roxa | Flamengo

Dobradinha da Chapa Roxa in charge of Flamengo in the next triennium. After the election of Rodolfo Landim to the presidency of the Board of Directors, the 71-year-old lawyer Antônio Alcides was re-elected on Tuesday to the Deliberative Council after beating former football vice-president Ricardo Lomba in an all-day election in Gávea.

Antônio Alcides celebrates victory alongside Rodolfo Landim — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / CRF

In this way, the group headed by Landim practically unifies all of Flamengo’s powers. The election for the Board of Directors is scheduled for Wednesday, at the headquarters, and Luiz Eduardo Baptista, the BAP, is the only candidate.

The election for CoDe had the participation of 890 councilors, who elected Alcides with 490 votes against 398 for Lomba and two null. They were eligible to vote owner-partners over 18 years of age, with two years of uninterrupted associative life and without punishment suffered in the last two years.

The transitory body of the newly inaugurated Deliberative Council also has the conditions to participate in the election. There are 120 effective councilors (40 alternates) appointed by Rodolfo Landim, re-elected on the 4th of June, and another 30 members (10 alternates) on the Marco Aurélio Asseff ticket, second in the presidential election. About 2,300 people are qualified to participate in the election that will define the new president of CoDe.

The election for the Board of Directors takes place in the Rogério Steinberg auditorium, on Wednesday, from 7 pm to 9 pm. On Thursday, Rodolfo Landim will take office as president of the club at the Salão Nobre.