SUS will have a digital bank to store exams; but is this a risk? – 12/15/2021

An initiative that uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) is in the validation phase of algorithms to make available to the SUS (Unified Health System) a universal database for storage and analysis of exams carried out in Brazil. The idea is to facilitate the sharing of information between professionals about the diagnosis of patients.

Called Image Bank, the project is conducted by Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in partnership with the Ministry of Health, through PROADI-SUS (SUS Institutional Development Support Program). The intention is to put the project into practice from 2022 after validating the results obtained so far.

According to the statement from PROADI-SUS, the sharing capacity with the technology will be 10,000 exams per day,

For now, the testing algorithms have managed to read chest X-rays for TB cases, cranial CT scans for TB cases. Zika and skin photos for melanoma.

The Image Bank includes an application responsible for digitizing the exams and sending them to a database in the cloud — that is, there is no need for an infrastructure of physical computer servers.

For the coordinator of artificial intelligence of SUS at Hospital Alberto Einstein, Pedro Vieira Santana Netto, the initiative to have a universal database will combat a challenge faced by doctors, which is the lack of access to patient exams.

Currently, healthcare professionals read the physical files and only include the analysis report in the system due to the lack of digital structure to store detailed information.

In addition to the images, the database will also analyze other factors, such as age, sex and social issues related to the diagnosis, based on information entered by professionals in the system. The Ministry of Health intends to use them to carry out surveys for the adoption of public policies.

“This project is structuring in the country an environment of data and artificial intelligence so that we can democratize health, provide access and excellent care to people regardless of the region of the country”, says Netto.

“Together, these cases will not only be treated more effectively, but they will also save other lives, as the machine will learn from these cases how to deal with future situations,” he adds.

And data security?

Despite changes with positive potential in the health area, public systems must take measures to avoid risks of cyber attacks, reinforces the hug (Brazilian Cybersecurity Association).

This is because digital systems still have vulnerabilities and they are not few. Recently, websites of the Ministry of Health and the application ConeteSUS, which issues the certificate of vaccination against covid-19, were affected by a cyber attack, last Friday (10). The case is being investigated by the Federal Police and ANPD (National Data Protection Authority) demanded explanations from the folder.

In addition to the Ministry of Health, the CGU (General Comptroller of the Union), the PRF (Federal Highway Police) and the IFPR (Federal Institute of Paraná) were also targets of cyber attacks on Friday. The information was confirmed this Tuesday (14) by the agencies to Tilt.

According to Pedro Netto, the process on the test platform used by the AI ​​is reliable. “Only the medical team that is dealing directly with the patient can access their information. It is done in a very secure way, with data preservation.”

Tilt asked the project team if the Image Bank has protections against cyber attacks such as the one suffered by the Ministry of Health. Until the time of publication of this text, there had been no return.

How to keep systems secure

The president of the Brazilian Cyber ​​Security Association, Hiago Kin, reinforces that systems linked to public bodies need to take measures to become more efficient against cyber attacks, as they become potential targets, as they store population data.

Industry experts always emphasize the importance of companies and public bodies keeping backup copies of data up to date, thus allowing information to be restored in case of an invasion.

Other measures to deter new cybercriminal attacks, according to Kin, they are:

create a security testing policy that reveals vulnerabilities in the technological infrastructure of online services; have a vulnerability remediation program maintained by a task force committee that understands all sectors impacted by the remediation, such as technology vendors and service providers; design a threat and intrusion detection engine that can automate alerts on attempts to exploit mapped vulnerabilities while they are not fully remedied.

“The incident demonstrates that the Ministry of Health left something to be desired in these three points at least”, evaluates Kin.

“Data is the world’s new oil and therefore the safety of this treasure is imperative,” said Andrew Martinez, executive president of online security company HackerSec.

For hiago Kin, money to invest in digital security and prevent cyber attacks is not a problem for the federal administration. “Government contracts for the supply of technologies and service providers are millionaires,” he says. The problem is knowing how to invest correctly.

Why is Brazil targeted?

In November 2020, cybercriminals had already reached some systems of the Ministry of Health and the Secretariat of Economy of the Government of the Federal District. On the same day, the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) was also targeted.

In September this year, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) also became a victim of hacker, which temporarily took down the DSV (Traveller’s Declaration of Health) form, required for entry into Brazil.

to Edward Shultze, the company’s cyber intelligence researcher Axur, what makes Brazil a preferred target for some cyber attack strategies, in particular, is its size.

“As the country is very large, it has a lot of cities and a lot site city ​​hall, there is a competition between groups of hacktivism to see who invades more sites and manages to leave their message there,” said the researcher, in an interview given on Friday.

Furthermore, the bureaucracy of public agencies often works in favor of cybercriminals. “The speed of security is not the same as the speed of bureaucracy, which slows down the process and makes governments fall behind”, explains Fabio Ramos, chief executive gives Axur.

According to him, a bidding process is often so long that, when concluded, the solution offered is obsolete.

For those interviewed, public bodies are highly targeted in cyberattacks for reasons such as:

Possibility of accessing a vast database;

Fast monetization of obtained data;

Low investment in information security by the government.

However, for Fabio assolini, senior security analyst at Kaspersky, sites Government officials are not necessarily the most targeted by cybercriminals. Because they deal with public data, they end up receiving more media attention than invasions of company servers. “But both can be critical and bring losses to those who have their data leaked”, he adds.