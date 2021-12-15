Sylvinho says ‘yes’ and the defender doesn’t wear Corinthians’ clothes anymore; loan is underway

the defender Caetano, which belongs to Corinthians, is being negotiated with the Goiás for next season. Although the club’s sports directors look favorably on the athletes, the defender must not have a place in the team led by Sylvinho, and given that, it must be borrowed to gain streak and compete for the Series A of Brasileirão in 2022.

This season the player played in the Serie B of the competition for CRB, being the starting lineup of the team forming a duo with Gum, ex-Fluminian. The northeastern team was interested in keeping a player in its squad for another season, but as it did not guarantee the classification of the elite of the Brazilian Championship, it ended up losing negotiating power with the helm.

THE defender has a contract with the São Paulo team until February 29, 2024, and the club’s sports board understands that Caetano has a lot of growth potential to be demonstrated in the helm, even with a new loan agreement for next season. The goal of the managers is to give greater visibility to the player in the ball market.

Vice-champion of Brazilian Series B Championship, The Goiás won access to the elite of the competition, and is seen as an ideal club for the defender at the moment. Corinthians is studying the possibility of integrating the player into the team, but at the moment the squad has João Victor, Gil, Raul Gustavo, Léo Santos for position.