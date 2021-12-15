SYN soars more than 10% after announcement of billionaire dividend payout

THE SYN (SYNE3), formerly Cyrela Commercial Properties, started the trading session this Wednesday (15) with a significant increase after announcing billionaire payment in dividends.

Around 11:10 am, the company’s shares jumped 10.25%, traded at R$15.81.

In a document sent this Tuesday night (14) to shareholders, the company announced the distribution of R$ 1.25 billion in interim dividends, corresponding to R$ 8.1889648850306999 per share, for the fiscal year 2021.

The amount will be attributed to the value of the minimum mandatory dividend to be paid to shareholders in the year.

Payment will be made on December 28, based on the December 17 shareholding position. The shares will trade “ex” dividends from December 20, inclusive.

The excited reaction from investors was already expected. According to Great Investments, the dividends announced exceeded expectations.

The brokerage recalled that SYN sold in October this year five properties for R$1.9 billion.

“On that date, the company made it clear that it has been seeking a more asset light (keep a smaller amount of assets in the portfolio) and, therefore, would not fully reinvest the proceeds from the sale in new properties”, he highlighted.

Check the document released by SYN: