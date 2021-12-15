Syn (SYNE3) jumps up to 14% after surprising with dividends of BRL 1.25 billion, almost BRL 8.19 per share

The share of Syn Prop Tech (SYNE3), ex-Cyrela Commercial Properties (CCP), reached 14.02%, to R$ 16.35, the maximum of the day in the session this Wednesday (15), after the company surprise investors with its earnings announcement. At 2 pm (GMT), assets rose 9.14%, to R$ 15.65.

The company reported last Tuesday night (14) the distribution of R$ 1.25 billion in interim dividends, referring to the profit earned in the period between January 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021.

The amount corresponds to an amount of BRL 8.1889648850306999 per share, or one dividend yield (dividend value over the share price) of 57% taking into account the closing date.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Shareholders owning shares of the company on December 17 will be considered eligible to receive payment. As of the 20th, the papers will be traded without the right to receive them. Interim dividends will be paid on December 28th.

Itaú BBA pointed out that the dividends announced were a positive surprise. A robust distribution was already widely expected after the sizeable portfolio divestment completed in October, but the amount announced was above analysts’ forecasts.

“In our opinion, channeling most of the resources from divestments to dividends, rather than mergers and acquisitions, seems to be the right move, mainly due to the mismatch between the valuation of shares and the prices paid in private market transactions. In addition, we emphasize that the company would still have around R$ 400 million for mergers and acquisitions, maintaining a comfortable leverage position”, they assess.

The bank continues, however, with a market perform recommendation (performance in line with the market average) for Syn shares, and a target price of R$ 16.50, a potential increase of 15% compared to the previous day’s closing.

Related