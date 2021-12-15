Syn (SYNE3) will pay R$1.25 billion in dividends; more than BRL 8 per share

Business

THE Syn Prop Tech (SYNE3), ex-Cyrela Commercial Properties (CCP), announced this Tuesday (14) the distribution of R$ 1.25 billion in interim dividends.

The unit value of Syn dividends stands for BRL 8.1 per share ordinary. The amount refers to the profit earned in the period between January 1, 2021 and November 30, 2021, informed the company.

Shareholders holding shares of the company will be considered eligible to receive payment until the end of the December 17th trading session. As of the 20th, the papers will be traded without granting the right to receive them. Payment will be made on the 28th of the same month.

At Syn shares closed today’s trading session with a fall of 1.04%, quoted at R$ 14.34. In the accumulated result for the year, the situation worsens and the company registers a fall of 43.54%.

Syn’s profit in 3Q21

SYN’s net income for the third quarter of 2021 was R$32.0 million, representing a reduction of 38.5% compared to the same quarter’s income for the previous year. The period of the first nine months of 2021 presented a value 11.2% below the same period of 2020.

In 3Q21, Adjusted EBITDA was R$94.3 million and EBITDA was R$94.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin in 3Q21 was 75.7%, 13.3 percentage points higher than in 3Q20. EBITDA excluding the result of Park Place, the company that manages the parking lots of buildings and parking lots of buildings and malls, recorded a margin of 82.8%, representing an increase of 7.1 pp when compared to the Adjusted EBITDA margin. This effect is due to the transfer of revenue from

parking lots to the developments.

SYN’s net debt totaled R$1,442.8 million at the end of 3Q21, close to the amount recorded in the previous quarter.

SYN’s gross revenue in 3Q21 was R$140.1 million, representing a growth of 20.7% compared to recurring gross revenue in 3Q20. Gross Lease Revenue exceeded the first nine months of 2020, with growth of 14.1%, in the amount of R$344.8 million.

On September 30, 2021, the share capital was R$ 1,463.3 million, represented by 152,644,445 registered common shares distributed between the controlling group and investors in the stock exchange (free float). The company’s equity ended the quarter at R$1,651.7 million

THE Syn it was born out of the division between Cyrela Commercial Properties (CCP) – a commercial property company linked to the developer Cyrela – and was renamed this year.