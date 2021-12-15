Tactical analyst explains Paulinho’s elements on the field and how the defensive midfielder should reach Corinthians

Paulinho’s return to Corinthians is getting closer to being announced. The midfielder, who accepted a proposal to work at the club until the end of 2023, should be the first reinforcement for the 2022 season. Thus, tactical analyst João “Jow” Marcos, from My Timon, explains how the Corinthians idol arrives better than how it came out in 2013.

“Paulinho on both teams (Al-Ahly and Guanghzou), and this is something positive in my view, he played as a midfielder, sometimes on the left, sometimes on the right, but playing there in front of the wheel, in 4 -1-4-1, which is the lineup that Sylvinho loves. So, being tactically familiar I think is a very positive point”, explains Jow on the channel. YouTube of My Timon – check the video above.

It is worth remembering that the player arrived at Guanghzou in 2015, after an experience at Tottenham, in England. In 2017, he wore the Barcelona shirt, and after 49 games he returned to Chinese football. His last club was Al-Ahly, from Saudi Arabia, where he played in just four matches before terminating the contract.

“Both at Al-Ahly and at Guangzhou, Paulinho had a very important role with a characteristic that we know a lot, which are the footsteps in the area. Most of his goals are born that way, with Paulinho recognizing the space, infiltrating, receiving the pass and scoring the goal”, explains the analyst.

In addition to the aforementioned characteristics, João Marcos also highlights the kicks from outside the Paulinho area, a foundation explored during his period abroad. Finally, the quality of the athlete’s tackles and the physical game within the four lines are discussed.

“He’s a guy who will also have room to submit from mid-distance, and Paulinho improved that a lot too. This new version, he kicks better now from outside the area”, says Jow.

“Playing in his own field, Paulinho had a highlight mainly in tackling, because he is a guy with a lot of physical position. A lot of physical game, he’s a guy who imposes himself physically This is not the only way Paulinho makes his steals. Interception is also a key point for Paulinho, he often steals the ball without needing this physical contact, just reading the game and space“, ends.

The arrival of the defensive midfielder to the Parque São Jorge team was even more speculated last Monday. That’s because images of the player on CT Dr. Joaquim Grava, along with a possible announcement of the club’s new sponsor, were leaked on the internet. This Tuesday, however, Roberto de Andrade, football director, and Alessandro Nunes, manager, adopted a more cautious tone about the arrival of the steering wheel.

