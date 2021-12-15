Tambasa Atacadistas Files IPO Request | finance

Correction: Tambasa corrected the number of net income it had informed for the year 2020 from R$ 1,004 billion to R$ 364,572 million. Here’s a corrected note:

Third largest wholesaler in Brazil, the Tambasa filed at Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) the preliminary prospectus for carrying out a Initial Public Offering (IPO, the acronym in English).

It will be both a primary offer, in which the funds raised go into the company’s cash, and a secondary offer, in which the shareholders sell their shares in the company’s capital. The IPO is coordinated by XP, Itaú BBA and Bank of America. The offer schedule has not yet been disclosed.

Tambasa is a company founded in 1949 in Ponte Nova (MG), which operates in the wholesale and cash-and-carry segments with product lines such as field, construction materials, home, protection and safety, automotive products, bazaar, pet and vet, hygiene and cleaning, among others.

The company’s 22 distribution centers add up to 100,000 m² of storage capacity and guarantee access to 5,308 of the 5,570 cities in the country.



In 2020, the wholesaler accumulated net revenue of BRL 3.638 billion, which represents a growth of 31.35% compared to that reported in 2019. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of Tambasa totaled R$ 546.4 million, an increase of 58.89% in comparison with the previous year. Finally, net income last year was R$ 364.572 million, showing an expansion of 50.66%.

From 2002 to 2020 the company recorded an Average Annual Compound Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16%.

The funds raised in the primary offering will be allocated to the payment of extraordinary dividends to current shareholders (65%), expansion of installed capacity in wholesale (26%) and expansion in the base of stores/investment in digital and financial services platform (9%) .