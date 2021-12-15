Targeted by Guedes, Arab petrodollars account for only 0.25% of investments

In search of investment, president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) visited three Arab countries at the end of November: the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar. On the occasion, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, even stated that Brazil was looking for “petrodollars” to finance investments in infrastructure.

Petrodollars are the dollars that come from the sale of oil by Persian Gulf countries — like the three visited by Bolsonaro — and by other big exporters, like Russia and Venezuela. Many of these countries invest their leftovers in financial assets, such as government bonds and shares, and in infrastructure projects around the world, in search of profitability.

Despite the importance given by the Jair Bolsonaro government to the Arab countries, historically the amounts invested by them in Brazil correspond to 0.251% of the total invested in productive activities. In comparison, the United States is responsible for 24% of productive contributions.

For economists heard by UOL, Brazil is not prepared to receive better quality investments, anywhere. In addition, it makes no sense to prioritize the attraction of Arab money, as the United States, China and European countries have a long relationship with Brazil, which involves larger figures. The government says that the idea is precisely to increase this participation.

Second trip to Arab countries

This was Bolsonaro’s second trip to the Arab countries since his inauguration, in 2019. In October of that year, the president had already visited the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Then, as now, the government sought to attract petrodollars to infrastructure projects. The view was that Brazil attracted a very small portion of the resources of the sovereign funds of those countries, which amounted to trillions of dollars.

Sovereign funds are formed by money coming from the export of oil, for investment in other countries.

In recent years, despite the government’s efforts, the figures for Arab investment in Brazil have changed little.

Data released at the end of November by the Central Bank show that the Arab countries (United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar) represented only 0.25% of the total balance of direct investment in the country (IDP) in 2020.

The amount linked to the three countries was only US$ 1.3 billion at the end of last year, for a total of US$ 521.3 billion, considering all the countries that invest in Brazil.

Saudi Arabia did not enter the account for having small value IDP contributions in Brazil, below US$ 2 million at the end of 2020. For this reason, the movement in the Arab country is not disclosed separately by the BC.

Arab investments

The IDP brings together investments made by foreigners in Brazil for the construction of new production plants or for the purchase of companies already in operation. In the second case, it is counted as IDP if the foreigner holds more than 10% of interest in any company operating in Brazil.

Overall, IDP is a type of investment that is coveted by countries. Through it, it is possible to increase productivity, tax collection and job creation.

The stock of IDP in Arab countries (United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar) has changed little in recent years. Despite government efforts, there has been a downturn since Bolsonaro assumed the presidency. In addition, the PDI of the Arabs is much lower than that of other countries, according to data from the Central Bank:

Direct investment from selected countries, per year:

2015 : $77 billion (US); $37.5 billion (Spain); $21.3 billion (France); US$ 307 mi (Arab countries)

: $77 billion (US); $37.5 billion (Spain); $21.3 billion (France); US$ 307 mi (Arab countries) 2016 : $104.2 billion (US); $60.8 billion (Spain); $29 billion (France); $1 billion (Arab countries)

: $104.2 billion (US); $60.8 billion (Spain); $29 billion (France); $1 billion (Arab countries) 2017 : $119.1 billion (US); $64.6 billion (Spain); $35.7 billion (France); US$1.6 billion (Arab countries)

: $119.1 billion (US); $64.6 billion (Spain); $35.7 billion (France); US$1.6 billion (Arab countries) 2018 : $117.6 billion (US); US$57.3 (Spain); $34.2 billion (France); $2 billion (Arab countries)

: $117.6 billion (US); US$57.3 (Spain); $34.2 billion (France); $2 billion (Arab countries) 2019 : $145.1 billion (US); US$79.1 (Spain); $41 billion (France); US$1.9 billion (Arab countries)

: $145.1 billion (US); US$79.1 (Spain); $41 billion (France); US$1.9 billion (Arab countries) 2020: US$123.9 billion (US); $58.2 (Spain); $32.3 billion (France); US$1.3 billion (Arab countries)

From 2015 to 2020, considering all countries, the stock of direct investment increased from US$362.5 billion to US$521.3 billion.

Structural problems keep investors away

Despite the most recent increase in the IDP, economists claim that Brazil remains unprepared to receive investments. There are structural problems — such as the deficiency in the transport sector — and excessive bureaucracy.

In addition, there is legal uncertainty in Brazil. In practice, those who apply resources around here are not sure that the rules of the game will not change along the way.

Economist Otto Nogami, a professor at Insper, claims that Brazil has difficulties in attracting interest from other countries.

Any foreigner who does not experience Brazil’s economic environment is somewhat fearful. Mainly in relation to the current government, which has no coherent speech. There is no government willingness to channel investments. Even due to the characteristics of the Arab countries, they could be big investors in the oil sector. But there is a risk

Otto Nogami, economist

To Nogami, it is strange that Jair Bolsonaro’s government prioritizes negotiations with Arab countries, to the detriment of historical and more important partners, such as the United States and Europe.

In October, even before the trip to the Persian Gulf, Bolsonaro participated in Rome in the summit of the G20, a group that brings together the 20 largest economies in the world.

Reports were that the Brazilian was unable to deepen discussions or even interact with the heads of the largest economies on the planet. In practice, Brazil missed an opportunity to do business.

“Historically, countries like the United Kingdom and France have always been Brazil’s great partners in terms of investments,” recalls Nogami. “But what happens now? The foreign policy’s concern is to have relations with, let’s say, more ‘traditionalist’ countries. They are families that run the (Arab) countries. So, there is a dialogue with peripheral economies.”

Worsening business environment

Specialist in International Economics, professor Simão Davi Silber, from USP (University of São Paulo), says that the business environment in Brazil has deteriorated “dramatically” in recent years.

According to him, doubts about the Bolsonaro government’s ability to honor its debts hamper the entry of IDP. Simão criticizes the strategy of prioritizing partnerships with Arab countries.

If the foreign investment were German, there would be a very high level of technology built in. Arab countries do not have this technology. An essential element of direct investment is precisely the technology transfer

Simão Davi Silber, economist

Professor of Economics at UFS (Federal University of Sergipe), Antony Mueller recalls that Brazil benefited from the wave of investments after World War II. At the time, the country was attractive for having a growing market. Furthermore, competition with other regions was less.

After World War II, other countries faced problems such as civil wars and the advance of the Soviet Union. So, for a German company, Brazil was a natural path. With the collapse of the Soviet Union [no início dos anos 1990], the situation has changed. It was no use being attractive by nature anymore. Now, Brazil pays the price of delay

Antony Mueller, professor at UFS

According to Mueller, more than looking for investments in Europe or the Persian Gulf, Brazil needs to resolve internal issues.

“The tax burden itself in Brazil is not exaggerated. The problem is the complication of declaring taxes”, he quotes. “It’s not a problem to have rules either. In the European Union, there are strong but reliable rules. In Brazil, all of a sudden there’s a surprise. This scares investors.”

Government says it expects more investment

The Ministry of Economy’s Secretariat for Foreign Trade and International Affairs stated that, “although currently investments by Arab countries are not expressive (IDP of 0.25% of the total invested in Brazil, in 2020), there is great expectation that these funds will increase their participation in the country, which go beyond the infrastructure sector.”

The secretariat stated even though, in January 2020, the United Arab Emirates confirmed an agreement with Brazil.

“Hto the interest of the Emirates in using their sovereign funds [dinheiro público] to invest in infrastructure projects in Brazil, such as highways, railways, ports and airports”.