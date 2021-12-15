Telecommunications companies start deployment of 5G in Brazil

The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, spoke today (14) in an interview with the program the voice of Brazil about the timetable for the implementation of the fifth generation of mobile connectivity, the 5G. According to Faria, Natal, São Paulo, Brasília, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte should soon receive the necessary infrastructure for the technology. The telecommunications operator TIM, which was one of the bidders in the 5G auction, informed that it is already in the process of implementing the so-called 5G Full – which uses specific bands dedicated to the full functioning of the technology – in these cities.

This is because the terms of technology implementation provide that operators will be able to start using frequencies immediately, as long as they respect the coverage deadline for all capitals until July 2022. The minister cited Franca (AM), Uberaba (MG) and Uberlândia (MG) as examples of other locations that have already started the necessary protocols for 5G. Natal (RN) will also have an anticipation in the offer of the new technology. “Instead of a limited number of antennas, they will fully anticipate the number of antennas in the auction. We will have this in several places”, he informed.

“4G was a very big step forward. We had several apps like FaceTime, WhatsApp, Uber. After 5G, other new ones will come. Let’s have, for example, the entire agribusiness connected. We will have remote surgeries; in education, children will have 5G – they will be able to study using augmented reality and will have very advanced knowledge”, explained the minister.

The minister also highlighted the Brazilian leadership in the implementation of the 5G standard in Latin America, and stated that he hopes the country will become a hub (centre) of innovation, thus creating a privileged presence between the European and African continents.

Democratization

Fábio Faria explained that one of the main characteristics of the auction is the inclusion of people who, until then, did not have access to any type of internet. “We have today, in Brazil, 39 million people without internet. Without cell phone. They don’t know what an internet signal is, what to work on home office, which is studying from a distance or visiting a relative via FaceTime. Today we have a challenge, which is first to connect these people”.

Regarding internet access on federal highways and highways, Fábio Faria recalled that full coverage of 4G in the road modal is one of the requirements contained in the terms of the 5G auction. “We are going to take internet to all federal highways. We thought about everything, about the entire ecosystem that will be interconnected. The roads need the internet to transport production, so that the truck driver or driver can study, download content, receive information about robberies, kidnappings, in short. We are going to have a fully connected Brazil”, he added.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/-adXYAnqeB0

*Subject under update.