Tereza Seiblitz gets the word out about André Gonçalves: ‘Hasn’t paid child support for 10 years’ | celebrities



Tereza Seiblitz detonates André Gonçalves – instagram reproduction

Posted 14/12/2021 16:55 | Updated 12/14/2021 4:57 PM

Rio – After Manuela Seiblitz, 22, daughter of André Gonçalves, sent a hint to her father through social media, the young woman’s mother, Tereza Seiblitz, also spoke about the actor on Instagram. Responding to the criticism of a netizen, the actress said that Danielle Winits’ husband has not paid pension to the heiress for ten years.

“Charging child support for a 23-year-old daughter. That’s a shame. And she calls herself a feminist. She sends Manuela to work to become an independent woman, instead of living on child support forever,” criticized an Instagram user.

Tereza Seiblitz countered: “You don’t know what you’re talking about. Gross and cruel like so many parents who don’t pay for their children. For your government, the father of my daughter, who turned 22, hasn’t paid child support for 10 years. she gave up on the charge. She was verbally abused by him. Furthermore, his lawyer was so rude that the mediator closed the session. A piece of advice: if you can’t help, don’t get in the way.”

Sentenced to prison for owing support to another daughter

André Gonçalves was sentenced to house arrest for owing R$352,579.01 in child support to Valentina. To justify the debt, the actor’s lawyer, Sylvio Guerra, said that his client has been unemployed since 2016. Cynthia Benini’s lawyers, on the other hand, stressed that “formal unemployment, by itself, does not exempt the person responsible for paying child support.”

André Gonçalves was married to journalist Cynthia Benini between 2002 and 2006. The two met on the reality show Casa dos Artistas. Together, they had Valentina Benini in March 2003. The actor was already the father of Manuela Gonçalves and Pedro Arthur, the result of previous relationships with actresses Tereza Seiblitz and Myrian Rios, respectively.