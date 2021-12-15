Tereza Seiblitz, mother of André Gonçalves’ daughter, vents about pension debt

Mother of André Gonçalves’ eldest daughter, Tereza Seiblitz broke the silence and decided to comment on the R$109,000 pension debt that the actor owes to Manuela Seiblitz, 22 years old. In response to criticism from a follower on social media, the actress blurted out when she said that he hasn’t paid child support for ten years and accuses him of verbally assaulting his daughter when the young woman went to collect the debt.

“You don’t know what you’re talking about. Gross and cruel like so many parents who don’t pay for their children. For your government, the father of my daughter, who turned 22, hasn’t paid child support for 10 years. She dropped the charge. She was verbally abused by him. Furthermore, his lawyer was so rude that the mediator ended the session. One piece of advice: if you can’t help, don’t interfere,” replied Tereza on Instagram.

Protagonist of the soap opera “Explode Coração”, the actress had a relationship with André in the 90s and raised their daughter, Manuela, alone.

This Monday, Manuela Seiblitz used social media to send a hint after her father criticized the rigidity of the law that provides for prison for those unable to pay pension.

“Curiosity of the day: More than 5.5 million people do not have a father on record and about 12 million mothers head homes alone in Brazil”, posted the young woman in Instagram stories.

André Gonçalves:‘I would never accept R$1 from Dani (Winits)’

In an interview with GLOBO, André spoke of the hurt he feels for not having a good relationship with his daughters anymore and said that he was blocked by them on social networks.

Manuela took over the lawsuit that his mother was bringing against him in Rio’s court for a debt of R$ 109 thousand referring to delayed pensions.





In addition to her, the other daughter, Valentina, aged 18, from André’s marriage to Cynthia Benini, charges a debt of R$ 13.5 thousand in court, referring to the three-month delay in the pension of R$ 4.5 thousand. Due to the debt, the actor was ordered under house arrest and will have to wear an electronic ankle bracelet.

There is also another lawsuit, filed by Valentina’s mother in São Paulo, which charges André Gonçalves more than R$350 thousand for lack of previous payments to her daughter.

BRL 450 thousand: André Gonçalves tried to borrow money to pay pensions, but the debt with the Revenue stopped negotiation

André lamented the fact that his daughters asked for his arrest on account of the pension debt. “They turned their backs on me for money. I know what a father I am. I’m not a criminal,” said the actor, “saying he can’t pay nearly R$500,000 in pension debt to his two daughters.

“I’m going to stop my career. I can’t stand being arrested. I don’t have R$350,000 or R$110,000. I don’t have a fixed salary or contract with anyone. I’m not a bad person. I’ve never been with them. A son can do that with the father… They lead a rich life and they want me to support this rich life. We went to court, tried the review, tried to reach an agreement with the mothers, and it was not accepted. What hurts me is that it comes there in the process ‘arrest order’ and who signs is the son”.

André is still the father of Pedro, aged 20, from his marriage to actress Myrian Rios. The boy is the only one the actor has a good relationship with today. He receives R$1,000 monthly in pension.