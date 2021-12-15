Tereza Seiblitz says that her daughter ‘was verbally abused’ by André Gonçalves when collecting pension

Actress said that the artist has been without payment for 10 years; The artist’s lawyer said that in 2019 he paid BRL 20,000 and that the current debt is BRL 109,000

Reproduction/Instagram/terezaseiblitz/Record Tereza Seiblitz said that André Gonçalves has not paid pension for 10 years



The actor Andrew Gonçalves is once again being accused of not paying alimony. This time, who spoke about the matter was the actress Teresa Seiblitz, who is the mother of the artist’s oldest daughter, Manuela, 22 years old. The subject came to light after a follower criticized Tereza in an Instagram post. “Charging child support for a 23-year-old daughter. This is a shame. And she still calls herself a feminist. He sends Manuela to work to become an independent woman instead of living on a pension forever. This is undignified”, he commented. The actress quickly countered: “You don’t know what you’re talking about. Crude and cruel like so many parents who don’t pay for their children. For your government, the father of my daughter, who turned 22, has not paid child support for 10 years. She dropped the charge. She was verbally abused by him. Also, his lawyer was so rude that the mediator closed the session. A word of advice: if you can’t help, don’t get in the way”.

Last Monday, 13th, Manuela made a post that was seen as an indirection to her father. “Curiosity of the day: More than 5.5 million people do not have a father on record and about 12 million mothers head homes alone in Brazil”, he wrote in his Instagram stories. wanted by Young pan, the actor’s lawyer, Sylvio Guerra, said that Tereza is not telling the truth. “André has not made payments since 2016, when he became unemployed. He spent more than 20 years at Globo and the payment for his three children was deducted from the payroll, so Manuela’s mother says that he hasn’t paid for 10 years is not true. We made an agreement in 2019 for him to pay R$20,000 down payment in two installments, he complied with, but was unable to meet the R$1,000 installments. As a result, the debt currently stands at R$ 109 thousand”, stated Sylvio. André’s representative wanted to emphasize that this hearing mentioned by Tereza ended successfully, as there was an agreement between those involved.

It is worth remembering that the artist has already been convicted by the Santa Catarina Court for not paying his pension. Valentina, 18, daughter he has with actress Cynthia Benini. In November, the artist’s lawyer told the Young pan that his client’s debt with Valentina is R$352,000 and justified that he did not pay it because he was unemployed for a few years. Without financial conditions to pay the debt, André will have to comply with the house arrest warrant and wear an electronic ankle bracelet for 60 days. In addition to Manuela and Valentina, André is also the father of Pedro Arthur, 19, the result of his relationship with actress Myrian Rios.