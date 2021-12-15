Tesouro Direto: with Copom minutes and retraction in the services sector, interest on government bonds showed mixed movement

After a statement considered harsh last Wednesday (8), the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) – in which the Selic was raised to 9.25% per year – showed that “the cycle of monetary tightening it should be more contractionary than the one used in the basic scenario throughout the relevant horizon”, according to the document released this Tuesday (14).

The phrase was read as an indication that monetary policy should remain tighter for longer to anchor expectations. Weaker activity data, however, could make the monetary authority “wait and see”, in the opinion of experts.

Services figures released today helped bolster concerns around the impact a tougher monetary tightening could have on activity.

Still on the local scene, investors are monitoring the beginning of the analysis by the Chamber of Deputies of the text of the PEC dos Precatórios, which begins to be appreciated today.

In this context, public securities traded on the Tesouro Direto operate with mixed movement in rates this Tuesday afternoon (14). Shorter-term fixed-rate papers retreated, while other securities rose slightly.

In the case of the Prefixed Treasury 2024, interest fell from 10.71% per year, in the previous session, to 10.67% per year, in the update at 3:20 pm. Earlier in the morning, interest paid on this bond was 10.64%. At the same time, the 2031 Prefixed Treasury with semiannual interest offered a return of 10.47% per annum, above the 10.43% per annum seen the day before and the 10.35% per annum, registered at the beginning of the day.

As a result, the difference in return between the shortest (2024) and the longest (2031) paper increased to 20 basis points (0.20 percentage point) at 3:20 pm. The distance between the two has widened again, after having reached around 2 basis points at the beginning of this month, with the partial resolution of the PEC dos Precatórios and the view that the Central Bank should not raise interest rates so much next year, reading that was done before the Copom last Wednesday (8).

Among inflation-linked securities, at 3:20 pm, the real returns offered by the IPCA+ 2026 Treasury were 4.92% per year, compared to the 4.87% registered yesterday (13) and the 4.84% per year, seen in opening of business. Likewise, bonds maturing in 2055 and with semiannual interest payments offered real remuneration of 5.07% per annum, above the 5.05% per annum registered the day before.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Tuesday afternoon (14):

Copom minutes and services

One of the highlights of the economic agenda is the release of the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom). In the document, the directors highlighted that “the Copom concluded that the monetary tightening cycle should be more contractionary than the one used in the basic scenario throughout the relevant horizon”.

The board also said that, before taking a decision on the new level for the Selic, it compared scenarios involving adjustment rates above 1.5 percentage points with scenarios in which the interest rate remained high for a longer period. After these studies, however, the committee understood that the 1.50-point pace was adequate to ensure the convergence of inflation and the anchoring of expectations throughout the cycle.

On the occasion, the collegiate also pondered on the impact that the more aggressive monetary tightening cycle could generate in the activity numbers for the next year.

“If on the one hand the rise in risk premiums and the more intense tightening of financial conditions act to discourage economic activity, on the other hand, the Copom assesses that growth tends to benefit from the performance of agriculture and the remaining process of normalization of the economy – particularly in the services sector and in the labor market – as the health crisis cools down”, the directors highlighted.

In the assessment of Caio Megale, chief economist at XP, Copom is “buying time” to better assess the state of the global and domestic economy in the first quarter of 2022. pp at its February meeting to keep expectations anchored,” noted the executive.

“Considering that activity is already running out of steam and that much of the monetary tightening has not yet reached the economy, we still believe that, by March, the Copom will feel comfortable in reducing the pace to 0.75 pp and, from then on, it will go into mode to wait and see with the Selic rate at 11.50%”, he said. “But we recognize that the risk is fully skewed upwards,” added Megale.

While participating in a debate on monetary policy held by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, recognized today that Brazil has had a slowdown in the pace of economic recovery, while other countries have accelerated its growth .

“The other emerging countries have accelerated growth above Brazil, with the exception of Mexico. Brazil had a better performance in 2020, it was on the average for emerging countries in 2021, but in the post-pandemic period it returned to the problem of low structural growth and below the average for emerging countries”, he stated at the event.

Also on the economic agenda, investors are monitoring data on services, which dropped 1.2% in October compared to September, according to the Monthly Survey of Services (PMS) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released this Tuesday (14th ).

It is the second consecutive negative rate, accumulating a 1.9% retraction. With the result of October, the sector was still 2.1% above the pre-pandemic level, registered in February of last year, but it is 9.3% below the record reached in November 2014.

In comparison with October 2020, there was an increase of 7.5%.

The result came below expectations. The projection of the Refinitiv consensus was up 0.1% month-on-month and 9.5% year-on-year.

PEC of Precatório

On the political agenda, the highlight is the analysis by the Chamber of the text of the PEC dos Precatório this Tuesday, after changes made to the text by senators.

As a rule, the Chamber and Senate must approve the same version of a Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) for it to become effective. Therefore, only the common rules approved by the two legislative houses entered into force.

The analysis of the new provisions introduced by the senators is essential to open fiscal space defended by the government with the proposal, which will be used in part to finance the “turbined” Brazil Aid, with monthly installments of at least R$400.

According to calculations made by the Ministry of Economy, the version that had been approved by the deputies released R$ 106.1 billion in the 2022 Budget. And it could be even more. The Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), a body linked to the Federal Senate, is revising its estimates to around R$116 billion.

International scene

Meanwhile, on the external scene, investors pass on data from the producer price index in the United States (PPI), which increased 0.8% in November compared to October, while market consensus estimated a variation 0.5% positive. The numbers were presented today by the US Department of Labor. In twelve months, the index accumulates an increase of 9.6%, the highest in eleven years.

The focus of global markets, however, remains in the meeting tomorrow (15) of the Open Market Committee of the Central Bank of the United States (Fomc, its acronym in English). There is no forecast of interest rate hikes at this week’s meeting, but investors are awaiting a statement from the monetary authority, which could signal a faster stimulus withdrawal from the US economy. The Federal Reserve, which is the US central bank, has already reduced the monthly purchase of government bonds, a practice it adopted throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Europe, however, the expectation is that the European Central Bank and the Central Bank of England will maintain the stimulus measures, given the advance of the omicron variant. Johnson & Johnson reported today that, in South Africa, there are no cases of death from the new variant among patients immunized with its vaccine. Even so, the new strain continues to bring a lot of uncertainty to the markets.

