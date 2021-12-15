‘The arrival of the flu epidemic in SP is imminent’, says a researcher at Fiocruz; private network already sees greater flow of patients with symptoms | São Paulo

The flu epidemic that hits Rio de Janeiro should soon affect the city of São Paulo and the metropolitan region, according to Marcelo Gomes, public health researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

This Tuesday (14), the state of São Paulo presents strong long-term growth trend in severe cases of respiratory diseases, such as the flu or Covid-19, according to Infogripe, a Fiocruz system that monitors severe cases of respiratory diseases across the country.

Despite this, official monitoring data have not yet reported an increase in severe cases caused by the Influenza A and B viruses in the state of Sao Paulo. Infogripe’s coordinator warns that this may be due to the delay in the results of laboratory analyses, which determine the virus behind each case, and also due to hacker attacks that have affected the Ministry of Health’s systems in recent days.

In a statement, the Union of Hospitals, Clinics and Laboratories of the State of São Paulo (SindHosp) confirmed that verified a greater flow of patients with flu symptoms in hospitals in recent weeks. This also includes mild patients, who are not considered in the Infogripe survey.

“SindHosp has occasionally observed a greater flow of patients with flu-like symptoms in the emergency rooms of private hospitals. However, this movement does not necessarily reflect a trend, and should still be followed up”, says the union.

As of December 6, 229 cases of people hospitalized or dead due to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) caused by the Influenza A and B viruses have been verified in the state of São Paulo, according to Infogripe. In 2020, there were 463 cases throughout the year. The survey considers patients who had a cough or sore throat and some sign of respiratory distress.

Fiocruz’s flu-specific data, which disregard coronavirus cases, have not yet shown an increase in the state of São Paulo in recent weeks. However, for the researcher at Infogripe, the effect on these data should occur soon.

According to Gomes, the large flow of people between the capitals of the Southeast, in addition to the low coverage of the flu vaccine, make São Paulo a “fertile ground” for the epidemic of the disease.

Until the beginning of December, only 55.5% of the target audience of the flu vaccination campaign had been vaccinated in São Paulo. The government’s goal was 90%.

“There is no way out: if it breaks out in Rio, it will break out in São Paulo, because there is a very large flow between the two cities. It will end up arriving, even if we do not have the data showing this arrival of the flu yet, it is inevitable”, says the Fiocruz researcher.

“Even more in a scenario where the terrain is more fertile because there is a relaxation in the use of masks, and the flu vaccine coverage is low, so the terrain is very favorable”, he added.

Until the beginning of December, about 10.1 million doses were applied.

The only priority group that reached the coverage goal was the indigenous group, which had 100% of the population vaccinated. Other groups achieved coverage above the state average, but still below the established target. This is the case of postpartum women (72.4%), children (68.1%), elderly (65.4%), health workers (64.9%) and pregnant women (62.6%).

On the other hand, people with comorbidities reached only 44% of vaccination coverage against the flu.

The vaccination campaign was released to all audiences on July 12, after the end of the campaign for priority groups. The expansion determines that the entire population can be vaccinated while there are doses available in the network.