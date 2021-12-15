The Farm 13: MC Mirella is shocked by Sthe’s reaction to seeing photos of her wedding with Dynho: “Looks of contempt, anger, disgust”; watch

On the eve of the last plot of “A Fazenda 13”, Dynho Alves showed Sthefane Matos photos of his wedding to MC Mirella. After weeks of closeness between them, many were surprised by the faces and mouths that the person made over the images. Who also reacted to the moment was Mirella herself, who commented on the matter on her social networks.

The buzz started when Sthe’s video went viral on the web. In the filming, she appears with a very serious face when looking at the photos of the marriage of Dynho and Mirella. The girl didn’t comment on anything other than the artist’s pink hair. Even so, part of the audience interpreted his look as if they were uncomfortable with the record. Finally, she quickly returned the images. Just spy:

Mirella, who is always tuned in to the reality show, also didn’t let the scene go by. The funkeira defended her request for divorce from Dynho and was surprised by Sthe’s reaction, even without mentioning the name of the Bahian woman. “How much they attacked me simply for having seen all this early… Today to see a person looking at a photo of me with a look of contempt, anger, disgust… How do people feel who said I was crazy?!”, started.

The singer even went further: “That’s all I wanted to know! Because when it’s time to point us out and think that you’re the only one right, do one of those… and stay like? Do you still have an argument to defend?”. In another post, Mirella made a comment that could also be linked to the situation. “Time is the answer to everything”, stated the MC.

Back to reality’s headquarters, Dynho Alves doesn’t even imagine that his marriage came to an end because of his intimacy with Sthefane. This afternoon, the funkeiro declared himself to the family and did not forget to talk about Mirella. “Dad, Mom, Mirella…I love you. I’ll be with you in a little while”, said the artist, who has no idea of ​​MC’s divorce petition.

In a few hours, Dynho will face the last special field of the program, against Sthefane, Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes. The vote will define two more finalists for the reality show, while another two will leave the house. By the way, Mirella insisted on declaring her fans against the funkeiro. “Rico is already guaranteed! You have to help Sol to get Rico e Sol today!”, she wrote. Geez! It really turned sour…

According to polls, like the one by UOL, it is likely that Dynho and Sthe will lose the dispute and will not be in the final. With that, they will have a lot to catch up on, right?