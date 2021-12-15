The Farm: Dynho and Sthefane are eliminated but do not pass through the Decompression Cabin | It’s on the Net

Sthe and Dynho are the last eliminated from Farm 13Playback / PlayPlus

Published 12/15/2021 01:11

São Paulo – It was logical, Rico Melquíades and Solange Gomes are in the Final of Fazenda 13. The duo of shacks eliminated the duo of “brothers” Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos. The elimination of the youngest bachelors from Itapecerica da Serra was the most anticipated of this final stretch, as all interested parties wanted to attend the Decompression Cabin, however the frame was canceled exceptionally today, to preserve the image of those eliminated.

As soon as this Tuesday’s episode (14) ended, Lidi Lisboa and Lucas Selfie confirmed that the board where they received the eliminated was canceled at the last minute. Through social media, the booth presenters were as surprised as the spectators, who must be cursing the attraction’s director, Rodrigo Carelli, of all the inappropriate names so far.

Nothing was officially confirmed by the show’s production, however social media decided that Carelli decided to spare Dynho and Sthe from colossal embarrassment by finding out about their divorces right after leaving the show. Soon, the channel’s decision was to put the two on a live tomorrow, Wednesday (15th), in the afternoon. Thus, giving the pair time to assimilate the somersault that their lives went through.

