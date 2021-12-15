The Farm: Rico gossips about ex-pawns Dynho and Sthe’s endings

The mood weighed heavily on the last party of “A Fazenda 13” and of course Rich Melquiades did not fail to notice. At dawn this Wednesday (15) the influencer commented with the other three finalists — Bil Araújo, Marina Ferrari and Solange Gomes — on the terms of Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos. Vish!

In the headquarters room after the party, Rich stated that the person responsible for telling the gossip was Gui Araujo: “Looks like Mirella left Dynho“. “Calm down, come back here, tell it right”, he asked bil.

“Gui Araujo that spoke. You didn’t see that Sthe cried all the time?” he said Rich. “I saw, she even left before”, commented bil. “And also, a lot of people…”, he added Marina, making a missing ring sign on his finger. “I saw Aline was one of them, ok? I saw that she was without an alliance”, completed the ex-BBB.

When Solange arrived at the place, Rich also passed on the gossip to her: “But guys, what the Dynho did you do it in here?”, he asked. “Oh, Sun, for God’s sake…”, he joked bil, as if the answer were obvious.

“Did you see MC GUI hugging, making out with someone?”, exemplified Rich. “Oh there. I get it”, replied the girl. “I saw it!” he replied Marina. “With the Aline, in the end, he was hugging and smoothing. But in the beginning, he stayed a lot…”, pointed out the influencer.

“There’s so much we don’t see”, he blurted out Marina. “It’s just that, as we see all the time, we don’t see evil”, he minimized Sun.

“Only if you are the one who is blind. Because a person who is in a relationship will not stay here, in a double bed, cuddling and grooming with anyone. Let’s be honest, no one here is blind,” he snapped Rich.

